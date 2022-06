Wymond (Bill) Whitgift Bradbury passed away on May 27th at Cottage Hospital after a short, brave fight with Pancreatic cancer. Bill was a native of Santa Barbara, born at Cottage Hospital at Christmas 1936 to Doris Darby Bradbury and Wymond Bradbury. He lost his mother when he was 3 and his father when he was 10 and was raised by his maternal aunt, Ruth Burkhardt, and her husband Carl. He inherited a small rental property from his father which developed into a life-long business. Bill attended local schools and graduated from SBHS in 1954 and immediately entered Cal Poly as an engineering candidate. After graduation, he went to work at Pacific Coast Publishing and attended to his career of acquiring and remodeling rental properties. Bill was a real estate broker for 50 years and spent half of those years owning his own firm at 1625 State Street. Bill also served in the National Guard.

