Lansing, MI

Hawk Island Triathlon this weekend

By Randy Stine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, MI — The Hawk Island Triathlon (swim, bike, run) is set for this Sunday. The event is designed for people of all ages and...

WILX-TV

Diamond Classic Final Set

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The championship game in the 60th Diamond Classic high school baseball tournament is set for 7pm Monday at Kircher Municipal Park. St. Johns meets DeWitt. St. Johns has a 27-4 season record and will play in its third title game, looking for its first title. DeWitt has won previously. Both teams won semi-finals Wednesday, St. Johns 9-2 over Mason and DeWitt 3-0 over Portland.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan Amateur Coming to Hawk Hollow

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Golf Association of Michigan hosted reporters Thursday for a so called “media day” to promote the upcoming Michigan men’s amateur championship. The 111th edition of the Amateur will begin June 27th at Hawk Hollow in Bath Township. A field of 156 will play 36 holes of medal and the low 64 will be bracketed at that point for match play. The semi-finals and final matches will be contested July 1st. Grosse Pointe’s Patrick Sullivan, who played on the varsity team at the University of Michigan, is the defending champion. He has turned professional and will not defend.
LANSING, MI
jtv.tv

Events of June 3, 4, and 5, 2022

Paws in the Park. Paws in the Park is back this year and it’s in Downtown Jackson again! Join us for our annual Paws in the Park 2-day event, featuring the famous Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show! We will have our chip-timed 5k, a shorter 1-mile-mile ‘Woof Walk,’ and a new Doggie Dash just for kids. Food will be provided by the Jackson Breakfast Rotary. We’ll also have raffles, games for the humans and canines, vendors, demos by Michigan Search and Rescue dogs, and more fun at a family-friendly and safe event focused on raising money for abandoned pets and programs at Cascades Humane Society! All registered participants will receive a Paws in the Park t-shirt and a swag bag from our sponsors! In addition, all 5k participants will receive a unique finishers medal or another comparable item. Today’s Schedule of Events: (Canine Stars Shows and light concessions only) Canine Stars Show #1, 6:00 pm-6:30 pm. Canine Stars Show #2, 7:00pm-7:30pm. Horace Blackman Park, Downtown Jackson.
JACKSON, MI
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
100.7 WITL

Go Berry Picking at These 5 Mid-Michigan U-Pick Berry Farms

I am all about supporting the community and supporting locally owned businesses. When you spend your money locally, that's where it stays; local. I recently did some searching to find out where I could find Farmers Markets all across the greater Lansing area and came across 14 great ones. Which got me thinking...where can I go to pick my own berries and the like?
wcsx.com

Michigan Has Two of the Best Donut Shops in the Entire U.S.

Who doesn’t love a warm, sweet donut? Friday (June 3) is National Donut Day, and in honor, the crew at Yelp has released their tally of the Top 100 U.S. Donut Shops. Here in Michigan, we have plenty of great donut shops, many of which are locally owned. That said, it’s not surprising that not one but two Michigan donut shops are on the list. My mouth is starting to water just thinking about these great donut stops.
DETROIT, MI
WKHM

J-Town Clubhouse celebrates 18th anniversary

Jackson, Mich. — On Saturday, May 7, 2022, J-Town Clubhouse celebrated its 18th anniversary. Members, staff, and the Advisory board gathered for the event. J-Town remains open every other Saturday to engage Members in various social activities. J-Town celebrated 18 years of togetherness with games and a buffet. “For...
JACKSON, MI
1051thebounce.com

This Michigan City is the Worst in America to Raise a Family

Let me just say that I grew up in Michigan, and I think Michigan is a great place to raise a family. Both my parents are from the Great Lakes State, too, with my dad being from Detroit and my mom from Lansing. That said, a new study ranks one Michigan city the absolute worst to raise a family in the U.S.
CBS Detroit

Michigan Man Wins 2 Jackpot Prizes Within A Month

(CBS DETROIT) — An Allegan County man won not one but two Michigan Lottery jackpots within a month, totaling more than $1.3 million. An Allegan County man won not one but two Michigan Lottery jackpots within a month, (credit: Michigan Lottery) According to a news release from Michigan Lottery, the winning streak began when the 33-year-old, who chose to remain anonymous won a $95,231 Club Keno The Jack prize on April 20. He purchased the ticket at the Main Street Pub in Kalamazoo. On May 13, he purchased a Fash Cash ticket at the same Main Street Pub, winning $1.27 million. “I was at...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Former Spartan rejoins basketball team as assistant coach

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A former Spartan basketball player is returning to the Breslin Center – but this time, he’ll be on the sidelines – not the court. That’s after men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo named Thomas Kelley the next assistant coach. “It’s always been a thrill for me when I can bring a […]
EAST LANSING, MI
mycitymag.com

WNEM TV5 News Anchor David Custer

For David Custer, presenting the truth is everything – both as a journalist and personally. As the head news anchor at WNEM TV5 since 2016 and an openly gay man, he has hidden nothing from his viewing audience. Every night, Custer, alongside his friend and co-anchor Meg McLeod anchors the 5pm, 5:30pm, 6pm and 10pm broadcasts, providing up-to-date news bulletins and stories ranging from tragic to inspiring. His reporting has earned him seven regional Emmy Awards, several Associated Press and Michigan Association of Broadcasters Awards, and the Great Lakes Bay Region’s Ruby Award as one of the brightest professionals under the age of 40. His personality, style and local storytelling has won him the coveted My City Magazine City’s Choice Award for Best News Anchor for the last six years. (As of this writing, Custer was nominated for 5 more Emmy Awards.)“It is the job of the journalist to seek the truth, to hold people accountable and expose corruption,” he states. “It is our responsibility to accurately tell a story as it is and hold nothing back.” This is always true of Custer: even when the story is his own.
FLINT, MI
MLive.com

Transfer portal possibilities for Michigan basketball

It took until June for the Michigan men’s basketball program to know who won’t be on the team next season. The subtraction is done. Are additions coming?. On Wednesday, Moussa Diabaté and Caleb Houstan -- freshmen starters for Michigan last season -- finalized their decisions to keep their names in the NBA draft. Michigan had already lost its starting backcourt, fifth-year players DeVante’ Jones and Eli Brooks, in addition to reserve point guard Frankie Collins, who transferred.
EAST LANSING, MI

