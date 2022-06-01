ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troopers identify teen killed on Statehouse lawn

 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the person fatally shot on the Statehouse lawn Sunday night was a teenager.

The shooting was originally reported around 10 p.m., Sunday, when Broderick M. Harper, 16, was found at the northwest corner of the building. Officers at the scene tried life-saving measures, but Harper was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shooting, crash leaves 2 people dead on W. Broad Street

Troopers have not released any suspect information.

OSHP will be leading the investigation because it happened on Statehouse grounds, but confirmed the shooting was not related to any official Statehouse business.

An official with OSHP said they are looking for public assistance in identifying possible suspects and witnesses and ask any with tips to call 614-466-2660.

Harper was a student at Licking Height High School, the school district said in a media release Wednesday.

Licking Heights Local Schools’ statement reads:

It is with great sadness I can confirm that on Sunday evening, May 29, an upperclassman student at Licking Heights High School passed away as the result of an incident in downtown Columbus.

Broderick M. Harper was a student within the Licking Heights Local Schools District.

Our community grieves with the family as they cope with this tragic loss. In respect to their privacy, as well as, the ongoing official investigation by law enforcement authorities, the district will release no further information at this time.

The district’s crisis team, including counselors, will be available to all students and staff on Thursday, June 2 from 1-3 p.m. at the high school.

Licking County Local Schools Superintendent Philip Wagner
