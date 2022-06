AUSTIN – The Lovelady Lady Lions magical season came to an end on Wednesday night as they fell to the Crawford Lady Pirates in the Class 2A State Championship Game by a final score of 3-0. It certainly wasn’t for a lack of effort as Lady Lions could be seen diving for balls all evening and trying to get in scoring position, only to be thwarted by a great throw or pitch. No. Crawford was simply the better team. On Wednesday. If they played again on Thursday, maybe the Lady Lions win. Maybe. It was that close.

CRAWFORD, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO