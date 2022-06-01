ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four Seasons Minneapolis, Minnesota’s 1st 5-Star Hotel, Opens Wednesday

By WCCO-TV Staff
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Starting Wednesday, the public will be able to check in to Minnesota’s first five-star hotel.

The Four Seasons officially opens Wednesday in downtown Minneapolis.

(credit: CBS)

The luxury hotel has more than 200 rooms that are inspired by the innovation and industry in Minnesota. They go for about $500 to $900 a night.

MORE: How Are Hotels Rated? What Does A 5-Star Rating Mean?

There’s also a Gavin Kaysen restaurant, a pool and a spa that’s open to the public.

WCCO’s Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield got an exclusive first look inside the Four Seasons before opening day. Click here to take the tour .

