Bloomington, IL

Rohrscheib Teaching Scholarship for Education students seeks applicants

Bloomington, IL – Personal injury attorney Josh Rohrscheib has opened applications for the 2022 Mary Rohrscheib Teaching Scholarship — a scholarship he established in loving memory of his late grandmother. The goal of the scholarship is to recognize and celebrate the great teachers in the community who continue to make a positive impact.

Applications are due July 17 and a winner will be selected July 22, 2022. Interested students are encouraged to apply online at: rohrscheiblaw.com/scholarship.

“My grandma was a teacher,” says Rohrscheib.

“She had a tremendous impact on my life and many others. This scholarship is a way to remember and honor her and recognize the great contributions teachers make within our community.”

Students who are going to school to become a teacher are eligible for the scholarship, which offers $1,000 towards education and school expenses.

To apply for the scholarship, students must submit an essay of at least 750 words that explains the impact a specific teacher has had on their lives, and the lessons they took with them and plan to pass on in their own career and education.

“It’s always my hope that this scholarship will encourage applicants to spotlight the great teachers in our community and inspire them and other students to keep their passion for education alive for future generations,” says Rohrscheib.

