Norfolk’s boxing program finds a new home as officials consider a temporary casino at Harbor Park

By Daniel Berti, The Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago
Park Place Multi-Services Center on 29th Street in Norfolk will become the new Norfolk Boxing gym. As seen Friday, May 27, 2022. Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

After shutting its doors nearly two years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic, Norfolk’s boxing program is set to reopen in a new part of town this summer.

Beginning June 1, boxing training, classes and programs for youth and adults will be offered at Park Place Multi-Service Center in the Park Place neighborhood. It will be a temporary location as the city continues to look for a permanent place for the gym. The move comes as city officials consider allowing a temporary casino in the gym’s current home at the Harbor Park baseball stadium.

The boxing gym at the city’s minor league baseball stadium and the Park Place facility have been closed since the onset of the pandemic.

“This not only gets our boxing program going, but it gets the Park Place rec center reopened. I think that’s really good news,” City Manager Chip Filer said at a recent City Council meeting, adding that the gym’s temporary location will be easily accessible for thousands of kids in the city.

“This is a win for the city. This is a win for the citizens,” Councilwoman Danica Royster said at the meeting.

The Team Norfolk Boxing program is globally recognized, with two Olympic medalists as alumni — 1984 gold medalist Pernell Whitaker and 2020 silver medalist Keyshawn Davis — and two Olympic coaches who have taught there. The gym moved from Barraud Park Boxing Center to Harbor Park in 2016 .

“We’re very excited about this opportunity and this temporary location,” Parks and Recreation Director Darrell Crittenden said. “Our coaches can’t wait to get started.”

City officials are moving to replace the boxing gym and the Hits at the Park restaurant at Harbor Park with a temporary casino while the Headwaters Resort and Casino is built next door. The temporary casino, which would also be operated by Headwaters, is planned for 628 gaming machines and a restaurant with more than 130 seats.

The main casino and resort is anticipated to open in 2024.

Opening a temporary casino in the park still needs approval from the Virginia Lottery before it can begin operating. The Norfolk Planning Commission recommended on Thursday that City Council approve it. City Council will have the final say over the project’s approval.

Daniel Berti, daniel.berti@virginiamedia.com

