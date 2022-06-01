ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A sweet hunt set Friday for Hopkinsville donut tokens

By Jennifer P. Brown
 2 days ago
Friday is National Donut Day and to celebrate Journey Church of Hopkinsville will be hiding 100 tokens, each good for a free donut, in several local parks.

In a Facebook post, the church said the public can look for the tokens Friday morning in DeBow and Ruff parks on North Drive, Joe Mumford Park on Durrett Avenue, Westside Park behind Sherwin-Williams off Seventh Street, Riverfront Park next to the Hopkinsville Fire Department on First Street and the East Second Street Park behind Booker T. Washington School.

Anyone who finds a token can redeem it at one of three shops in Hopkinsville — Whistle Stop Donuts, 420 E. Ninth St., Hoptown Donuts, 497 North Drive, or Dunkin’, 2525 Fort Campbell Blvd.

Hopkinsville, KY
