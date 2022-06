Adam Lambert, 40, and Queen kicked off the Platinum Party at the Palace event on June 4 with an energetic show! The band, with Lambert stepping in for the late lead singer Freddie Mercury, started the show with a rousing rendition of “We Will Rock You.” The brief, yet electrifying, performance included a montage of other Queen classics like “Don’t Stop Me Now” and “We Are the Champions.”

