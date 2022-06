ANDERSON, S.C. — An Upstate coroner is asking for help in finding the family of a man shot in the head while riding a bicycle last week in the Upstate. Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said his office is investigating the death of Leo Aleman Hipolito, 50, who was found dead around 11 p.m. last Thursday, May 26, on Keys Street in Anderson.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO