Rich Stanek scraps gubernatorial bid; Munson flip-flops in 1st District race

By Adam Uren
 3 days ago
Former Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek has scrapped his bid for the GOP nomination for governor, while state lawmaker Jeremy Munson is still set to challenge in the 1st District despite failing to get the GOP endorsement.

On candidate filing deadline day Tuesday, Stanek said he has decided he will not challenge the endorsed GOP candidate, Dr. Scott Jensen, in an August primary for the Republican nomination.

He continued to call for greater efforts to tackle crime, and added that he will be returning to his business, Public Safety Strategies Group, "which allows me to work on crime reduction efforts around the country."

Stanek did not challenge for the GOP endorsement at last month's convention. Jensen narrowly won the endorsement over Kendall Qualls, who has also chosen not to contest the primary.

But someone who seemingly is taking it to a primary of Munson, whom Brad Finstad narrowly beat to become the endorsed candidate in the August special election for the late 1st District Rep. Jim Hagedorn's seat.

State media spotted Munson filing to run for the August 9 primary, which takes place on the same day as the special election that will see Finstad take on DFL candidate Jeff Ettinger for Hagedorn's seat.

Another candidate who lost the endorsement, Matt Benda, also filed. This potentially makes for a confusing situation in which voters will be asked to vote for Munson or Benda in the primary to become the chosen GOP 1st District candidate in the November elections, while also asking them to vote for Finstad in the special election to serve out the rest of Hagedorn's term.

It comes just a week after Munson signaled he would abide by the endorsement "for the August special general" and urged conservatives to "rally behind Brad to keep this seat in Republican hands."

He also stated he would be exiting politics to spend more time with his family.

Munson has yet to comment on his latest move.

Also challenging the endorsed candidate in the August primary is Doug Wardlow, the Mike Lindell-backed candidate for Minnesota Attorney General, who lost out at the convention to newcomer Jim Schultz.

Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

