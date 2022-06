(Grand Forks, ND) -- An East Grand Forks man has been found dead after an accident at a construction site in Grand Forks Friday morning. The Grand Forks Police Department tells WDAY Radio that a little before 7:30 a.m, officers were called to the site just south of 2100 Empire Court for the report of an unattended death. The preliminary investigation has determined that an employee working alone on the site had been pinned underneath a piece of heavy equipment. The deceased male was identified as 54-year-old Gerald Schwan.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO