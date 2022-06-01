Well-Known Cleveland Lawyer Jeffrey Friedman Passes Away at the Age of 74
By Vince Grzegorek
Cleveland Scene
2 days ago
Jeffrey Friedman, the longtime personal injury lawyer and founding partner of Friedman, Domiano & Smith,. passed away last weekend at the age of 74. Friedman, who was confined to a wheelchair due to injuries suffered in a car accident...
Cleveland residents have to prepare for changes coming to the Fox 8 News lineup. After his long career there, AJ Colby has left WJW in Cleveland, Ohio. The meteorologist started his career young after being inspired by the weather team on Fox 8. The news of his departure has surprised WJW viewers, and they have several questions. They want to know why he left and where he is going next. There is some speculation he was suspended or that he is retiring. There’s also some disbelief whether this news is true. However, AJ Colby’s colleagues have confirmed the meteorologist’s departure from Fox 8 News.
Indie rockers Spirit of the Bear originally intended to put out their new five-song EP earlier this year. But when the single “Wires” started getting some traction and received airplay in places such as Fresno, CA, Denver, CO and Amarillo, TX, the band decided to hold off on releasing the EP until later in the summer.
Cleveland Magazine's annual Best Suburbs issue, the most anticipated publication among those who haven't stepped foot in a grocery store since March 2020, is now out. The yearly rankings — based on safety, housing and schools — and general celebration of the sprawl that from 1994 to 2017 sucked $2.4 billion in residential tax base from Cleveland, $4.8 billion from 18 inner-ring suburbs, and $4.4 billion from Cuyahoga County (essentially the editorial version of a NOACA application to add six more lanes to I-271 and nine more highway exits in far-flung outposts newly deforested and paved) are, despite their faults, useful in some ways.
Akron native Sarah Giles teamed up with Canton’s Peter-John Campbell of Claymore Pictures and Jackson, OH native/New York professional dancer Julia Spizzichini on her new music video for her new album’s title track, "Burning Letters." The video features choreographer and dancer Spizzichini in a five-minute journey of “relatable...
CLEVELAND — After an extensive search, YWCA Greater Cleveland has announced that Helen Forbes Fields has been named as the organization's next president and CEO. Forbes Fields currently serves as executive vice president and general counsel for United Way of Greater Cleveland, a position she has held for over five years. Forbes Fields will assume her new role in July, while interim CEO Teresa Sanders will resume her position as YWCA Greater Cleveland's chief program officer.
Chef Doug Katz and Todd Thompson’s Amba is open in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood’s Hingetown District as of May 24. In November 2020, Katz opened it as a ghost kitchen in Cleveland Heights, named after a condiment made of pickled mango. In April 2021, he told the Cleveland Jewish News he was gearing up for a brick-and-mortar location at 1430 W. 28th St. in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood’s Hingetown district.
In Cleveland's Ward 3, lawyer and activist Chris Martin emerged victorious in his Democratic precinct committee race after tying his opponent, Karen Connavino, in the May 3 primary. Both candidates received 57 total votes in Precinct E, which covers portions of Ohio City and Duck Island south of Lorain and Abbey, east of Fulton.
CLEVELAND — One of the most prominent members of Cleveland's legal community has passed away, with the Cleveland Jewish News reporting that Jeff Friedman has died at the age of 74. A 1965 graduate of Cleveland Heights High School, Friedman is best known for his work as the managing...
A touring musician who spends 150+ days a year on the road playing venues around the country, local rapper and trombone player James Begin somehow found time to recently record his debut single, “Likewise,” with Chris Dicola at locally based Signal Flow Studios. “The song’s melancholy piano riff...
Carl Allamby, a former East Cleveland car mechanic who made national news when he graduated from medical school at age 47, will complete his medical residency at the Cleveland Clinic Akron General hospital this weekend. He will soon begin his career as a doctor at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights.
Sitting prominently on the banks of Lake Erie, Cleveland is one of Ohio's largest cities. Filled with historic buildings and vibrant museums, there are a lot of hidden gems to explore within this city.
On his way to Hollywood, a young Black man named Winston Willis stopped in Cleveland in 1959 to shoot a little pool and walked away $35,000 richer. For a time, Willis was a multi-millionaire, the largest employer of Black people in the Midwest and a bold business mogul with a big reputation.
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar. The Cleveland Regional Championship that takes place tonight at 9 at the Winchester will determine who will represent the city in the tournament’s US Air Guitar Championship National Final that’ll be broadcast on ESPN in August.Hosted by two-time US Air Guitar National finalist Jerrod “Dick Diesel” Dewey, the regional event will allow for up to 25 competitors take the stage. Three-time Cleveland champion Leigh “AirLeigh Legal" Melendez will again defend her title against a growing list of both veteran and beginning competitors, including Lloyd “Stonehenge” Weema, Justin "Thrashcan Willie" Dewey, Brutus "His Airness" Maximus and Laura "Dreadlam" Severson. Tickets cost $10.
I drove by a patch of grass on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Cleveland the other day. I was born there when it was Mt. Sinai Hospital. It’s gone. There used to be four spots of dirt at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights, at the bottom of the sledding hill. We grew up playing baseball there, long before anybody needed a uniform. It’s gone.
Nice weather in Northeast Ohio only lasts a few months, and there's just oh so much summer goodness to pack into those sweet days. Here's a checklist of some of the best summery — and often cheap — things to do in Cleveland before those leaves start to fall.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Barbara Pasko is on a mission to find the person who killed her sister, Mary Ann Burey. “She was somebody’s mother, somebody’s daughter, somebody’s sister, nobody deserves this at all,” said Pasko. Burey was hit by a car while she was walking...
CLEVELAND — State Senator Sandra Williams, a Democrat from Cleveland, announced on Twitter that she is resigning. She has been a state senator for the 21st district for the last eight years. Her term was set to end this year.
Comments / 4