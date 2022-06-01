ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Rangers' Josh Smith: Swipes bag in win

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Smith started at third base and went 0-for-1, was twice hit by a pitch and stole...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Rays' Manuel Margot: Added to Friday's lineup

Margot (leg) is starting Friday's game against the White Sox. Margot was initially slated to take a seat Friday after dealing with a leg issue during Friday's win over the Rangers, but he'll ultimately start in right field and bat third. Brett Phillips will come off the bench.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Matt Wisler: Earns extra-inning save

Wisler struck out one in a scoreless 11th inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Rangers. Wisler was inserted into a tricky save situation, as he was tasked with protecting a one-run lead in extra innings. However, he didn't allow the runner on second base to advance in the clean frame and picked up his first save of the season. Wisler has maintained a 2.45 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with a 20:7 K:BB across 25.2 innings to begin the campaign, though his save came after each of J.P. Feyereisen, Brooks Raley and Colin Poche had entered the game.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Austin Gomber: Roughed up by Braves on Thursday

Gomber (2-6) took the loss against Atlanta on Thursday, allowing nine runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings. Gomber got out of the first inning allowing only a walk, but the Braves got to him for four runs over the next two frames. He hurled a scoreless fourth before serving up a grand slam to Travis d'Arnaud in the fifth that sealed his fate. Gomber recently had a promising month-long run, tossing five quality starts across six appearances between April 23 and May 22. His past two outings have been disastrous, however, as he's allowed a combined 17 runs over 6.1 innings. That has pushed his season ERA up to 6.54 and removed him from fantasy consideration in almost every format. Gomber is slated to next take the mound in San Francisco next week.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

What we know about Marion Barber III's stunning death at age 38, plus Falcons unveil red helmets for 2022

Welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter. It's been a solemn week in the NFL. Less than 72 hours after the passing of Jeff Gladney, police in Texas announced that former Cowboys running back Marion Barber III has also passed away. We'll be taking a look back at his career in today's newsletter, plus we'll cover what authorities have revealed about the circumstances surrounding his death.
FRISCO, TX
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Producing despite strikeouts

Lowe hit .284/.337/.531 but struck out 35 times across 81 at-bats with Triple-A Durham in May. Lowe struck out at a 38 percent clip in his first taste of the big leagues, and that mark has remained consistent with Durham. He's still managing to produce -- he has five home runs and two stolen bases across 99 plate appearances -- but his inability to make consistent contact could prevent him from getting another immediate chance with the Rays.
DURHAM, NC
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Sitting Friday

Stallings is not in the starting lineup for Friday's contest versus the Giants. Stallings will take a rest Friday after going 1-for-3 with an RBI in Thursday's game. Nick Fortes will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Swats sixth homer

Flores went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Phillies. He took Aaron Nola deep in the sixth inning, providing the Giants with a 5-2 lead, but it was the last gasp of the team's offense on the night. Flores has gone yard in two of the last three games to give him six homers on the year, and he's slashing .255/.311/.430 with 26 runs and 30 RBI through 45 contests.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Available behind opener

Hernandez will be available out of the bullpen for Friday's game against the Giants, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Hernandez was listed as the starting pitcher for Friday's matchup, but Richard Bleier will serve as the opener against San Francisco. However, Hernandez will be available to serve as a bulk reliever since he isn't dealing with an injury.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Ready to go Friday

Cooper is starting at designated hitter and batting second in Friday's matchup with the Giants. Cooper will return to the lineup after missing Thursday's contest with a side injury. He's produced at least one hit in seven of his last eight games, going 12-for-31 with a homer, seven RBI and three runs over that stretch.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Goes yard in win

Walker went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 8-6 win over Pittsburgh. Walker cranked his team-leading 14th homer, his eighth in the last 17 games, in the second inning to even the score at 1-1. The first baseman's .190 BABIP has led to a .211 batting average, but Walker leads the team in slugging (.489), with 22 of his 38 hits going for extra bases. He also leads the Diamondbacks with 26 RBI.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Still not starting

Hilliard (head) isn't starting Saturday against Atlanta. Hilliard entered the concussion protocol after making a diving catch in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Marlins, and he'll be out of the lineup for a fourth consecutive game Saturday. He remains day-to-day for now, but Connor Joe, Yonathan Daza and Randal Grichuk will start in the outfield from left to right during Saturday's matchup.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Vikings' Jonathan Bullard: Signs with Vikings

Bullard signed a contract with Minnesota on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Bullard, who will join his fourth team in as many years, was limited to nine games last season, recording 21 tackles and one pass defended with Atlanta. The 28-year-old should help provide additional depth on Minnesota's defensive line, should he make the team's final roster heading into this coming season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Serving as DH in nightcap

Ohtani is serving as the designated hitter in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees. Ohtani was the starting pitcher during Thursday's matinee, and he allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out two in three innings to take the loss. He also went 1-for-5 with two strikeouts at the plate, and he'll remain in the lineup as the designated hitter and bat second during the second game of the twin bill. Ohtani's usage during the doubleheader marks the first time since 1945 that a player has served as the starting pitcher in a matinee before starting the second game of a twin bill as a non-pitcher.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Three hits, two RBI in win

Profar went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 7-0 win over the Brewers. Profar notched RBI singles in the second and fifth innings. He saw a six-game hitting streak end Thursday, but he's now 12-for-35 (.343) over his last eight contests. The 29-year-old has lifted his season slash line to .236/.332/.398 with six home runs, 25 RBI, 26 runs scored, four stolen bases, 11 doubles and a triple in 220 plate appearances. He's settled into a near-everyday role in left field as the Padres' leadoff hitter.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ramon Urias: Out of Friday's lineup

Urias is not in Friday's lineup against the Guardians, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. He has been hot at the dish, hitting .314/.352/.588 with three home runs in his last 51 at-bats. However, Tyler Nevin will start at third base while Rougned Odor starts at second base in this one.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rockies' Daniel Bard: Collects win despite shaky control

Bard (3-2) allowed an unearned run on four walks and no hits across two scoreless innings to earn the win in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Marlins. Bard entered the game with the score tied at 11 in the ninth inning. He surrendered a pair of walks in each frame but allowed only a sacrifice fly to avoid any significant damage. Bard began the season without allowing a walk across his first 10 innings, but in 9.1 frames since he's handed out 10 free passes. His 2.79 ERA and 1.09 WHIP for the campaign still look good, but he'll need to find the strike zone more consistently to remain effective in the long term.
DENVER, CO

