ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Amber Heard: Aquaman 2 petition reaches 4.5 million signature target

By Tom Murray
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rv2qX_0fwpvL1T00

A petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 has officially reached its target of 4.5 million signatures, the day after a jury found in favour of Johnny Depp in the former couple’s defamation trial.

The DC sequel – in which Heard stars as Aquaman ’s love interest Mera – concluded shooting earlier this year, with director James Wan confirming the film had wrapped in January.

Since reaching the 4.5 million target earlier today (2 June), the petition has now announced a new target of 6 million, which would make it one of the top signed online petitions on Change.org.

The petition first gained traction in November 2020, reaching 1.5 million signatures following Depp’s exit from the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

However, it was revitalised during Depp and Heard’s trial. Depp sued Heard for $50m (£40m) for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic violence.

Heard countersued for $100m (£80m), accusing him of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his own lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.

On Wednesday (1 June), the jury shared their verdicts, finding that Heard had defamed Depp on all three counts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BtHys_0fwpvL1T00

She was demanded to award him $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages. Heard was found to have a partial win in her case and was awarded $2m (£1.6m) in compensatory damages, but no punitive damages.

Earlier this week, Heard’s co-star Dolph Lundgren reacted to the petition’s popularity in a new interview in which he said that the actor was “great”.

“I worked with her on the first Aquaman , now the second one. We shot last fall in London,” he said. “She’s terrific, I had a great experience with her. She’s very kind, nice to the crew, nice to everybody, just down to earth.

Heard claimed that her role in Aquaman 2 was significantly pared down after Depp’s team called her initial abuse claims a “hoax”. “I fought really hard to stay in the movie. They didn’t want to include me in the film,” Heard testified in court.

Aquaman 2 is scheduled for release in March 2023.

You can find more updates on The Independent ’s live blog here .

Comments / 73

Lilly Smith
6d ago

For them to keep her in Aquaman is a slap to all those ever abused. She dragged a person's reputation to play victim. Now, she can removed for falsifying abuse and for ruining a person's life because of her lies.

Reply(4)
69
SANDY
6d ago

I signed it. Hope everyone on here does. Only takes a couple of minutes, if that. I am glad Johnny won his case after all these weeks. He deserves justice and got it.

Reply(2)
45
Evan Stewart
6d ago

I can’t believe there’s any doubts about what type of person Amber is! I thought everyone was watching the trial. She’s is a fraud in every since of the word!

Reply
44
Related
International Business Times

Twitter Reacts To Testimony Jason Momoa Fought To Keep Amber Heard In 'Aquaman 2'

Jason Momoa wanted Amber Heard to reprise her role in "Aquaman 2," according to new testimony, and Twitter users have mixed opinions about it. Entertainment Consultant and former producer Kathryn Arnold took the stand on Monday as one of Heard's witnesses in her ongoing defamation trial against Johnny Depp in Fairfax, Virginia. According to her, lead star Momoa and director James Wan were allegedly "committed to [Heard]" and "adamant she was in the film," ET Canada reported.
MOVIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp laughs as Disney executive asked whether he could be paid ‘one million alpacas’ for Pirates role

Johnny Depp found humour in a question asked during a Disney executive’s testimony in the ongoing defamation trial brought against ex-wife Amber Heard. In a pre-recorded deposition presented to the court on Thursday (19 May), Tina Newman – who works on the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise – was questioned about Depp’s future in a potential sixth film. “Do you know whether Mr Depp is being considered for a role in Pirates 6?” Heard’s lawyer inquired. To which Newman responded “I don’t know one way or another,” adding that the “decision does not fall within my job responsibilities. It’s...
MOVIES
Deadline

Amber Heard Acquaintance Tells $50M Trial Of Actress’ “Swollen Face” After Fight With “Wasted” Johnny Depp – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, 1:48 PM PT: A “wasted” Johnny Depp left a “visibly very upset” Amber Heard with a “swollen face” after an alleged 2016 fight, an acquaintance of the actress told a Virginia courtroom today in the former Pirates of the Caribbean star’s $50 million defamation trial. “It looked like she had been hit in some way,” Elizabeth Marz said in a November 2019 video deposition played for Judge Penny Azcarete, the jury and on-lookers on Wednesday afternoon. Describing that spring night at Depp and Heard’s DTLA penthouse residences six years ago, the close friend...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Dolph Lundgren
Person
Amber Heard
Person
James Wan
Indy100

Amber Heard witness manages to accidentally spoil 'Aquaman 2' during Depp trial

An expert witness for Amber Heard appeared to accidentally let slip some spoilers from Aquaman 2 during the defamation trial with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.On Monday, Kathyrn Arnold, an entertainment industry consultant, highlighted the damage that Heard's team claimed Depp's attorney, Adam Waldman, caused to Heard's career when he accused her of creating an "abuse hoax" against the actor.These "defamatory statements," as stated by Arnold, made film studios and brands apprehensive about working with Heard – especially as the "negative social media campaign" against her increased.Describing Aquaman as Heard's "A Star is Born moment," Arnold said: "It was that moment...
MOVIES
Grazia

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Apparently Has A British Boyfriend

Can an A-list movie star not hug his glamorous female lawyer these days without the internet asking if they’re an item?. Johnny Depp, 58, who, lest we forget, is locked in the last throes of a vicious £40m defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, has been linked to Camille Vasquez, 38, the pick from his vast team of expensive lawyers from the major international firm Brown Rudnick — at least as far as Depp’s legion of online fans are concerned.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Down To Earth#Film Star#Change Org#Washington Post
The Independent

Piers Morgan says it’s ‘hard to imagine a bigger humiliation for Amber Heard’ after Johnny Depp’s victory

Piers Morgan was among those celebrating Johnny Depp’s defamation trial victory against Amber Heard.Depp had sued Heard for $50m (£40m) for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work.She pursued a $100m ($80m) counterclaim against the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, accusing him of “orchestrating a smear campaign” against her.On Wednesday (1 June), the jury found that Depp’s ex-wife had defamed him on all three counts and awarded him $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages. Meanwhile, Heard...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Resurfaced tweet shows Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s ‘short’ lawyer

An old tweet has resurfaced showing Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s lawyer over his height after he alleged that her claims of domestic violence were a “hoax”.On Tuesday, jurors at the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial were shown a social media post from Ms Heard dated 26 March 2021 where she replied to a tweet from her ex-husband’s former attorney Adam Waldman.Mr Waldman had tweeted a picture of the actress seeking to discredit her allegations of abuse after a UK court refused Mr Depp the right to appeal his case against The Sun newspaper.Mr Depp had lost his libel lawsuit...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Donald Trump Jr attacked for take on Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial: ‘Not a single man defended her’

Donald Trump Jr has been attacked for his take on the defamation trial opposing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. “Maybe the most telling part of the Amber Turd trial is that not a single man seems to have come out in her defense saying she’s great,” Mr Trump Jr tweeted on 28 May. The former president’s son’s remarks sparked backlash on the platform, with critics condemning the fact that he felt the need to weigh in at all. “All this medieval play was lacking, was a court jester,” one Twitter user responded. Another said, “men love having a woman...
U.S. POLITICS
OK! Magazine

5 Things Fans Noticed About Johnny Depp's Behavior In Court

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are preparing to go head-to-head in court again as their $50 million defamation trial rages on. The bombshell case recently took a week break due to Judge Penney S. Azcarate having prior work obligations but is scheduled to resume on Monday, May 16. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor sued Heard in 2019 after she wrote an inflammatory op-ed claiming to be a victim of domestic violence, which Depp believes irreparably harmed his personal reputation and career opportunities. Viewers around the world tuned in and watched the shocking court proceedings for the past few weeks,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp signs $15k portrait at steakhouse by Ritz-Carlton where he stayed during Amber Heard trial

In bringing the defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard in Virginia, Johnny Depp had to decamp from his life in Hollywood to Fairfax County for the duration of the trial.Fox News Digital reports the actor nevertheless found a comfortable temporary home at the Ritz-Carlton Tyson’s Corner in the suburb of McLean, a short distance from the District of Columbia.Only a 15-minute drive from the Fairfax County Courthouse where the trial unfolded, the five-star hotel is connected to the Tyson’s Corner luxury mall with its branches of Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue.The outlet also reports that Mr Depp...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
The Independent

The Independent

686K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy