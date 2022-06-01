ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reshoring Isn't Enough | Opinion

By J. Peter Pham
 3 days ago
The Biden administration needs to think bigger about critical mineral supply...

3d ago

Yeah he knows how you Americans us Americans feel he’s been there before no food on the table no gas in the gas tank no air conditioning to cool your house forcing you to buy electric vehicles and forcing you to spend money that you don’t have to support big corporations and government thank you Joe Biden your 50 year old agendas are destroying America

zeeBEE02
3d ago

This man lies so much it’s hard to believe anything that comes out of his mouth. He managed to put in a tailspin in less then a year. He’s has Agenda that he won’t let go, now’s not the time to cap the pipes. America now is trying to get our footing after the covid hell we been through, we aren’t all millionaires. He doesn’t feel it when’s the last time he filled his gas tank? He gets driven around in a large Motorcade and they aren’t EV’s plus he’s flying around everywhere (jet fuel) HELLO! The day he’s in a horse and buggy and taking a row boat to travel then he can say he’s leading by example. Plus he ties all these bills to sneaky agendas he has. We need a whole new administration there should be term limits also get some of this OLD people out of there sick of them playing God.

save our country from liberal loons
3d ago

I have heard or seen nothing coming out of this White House that has any long term positive effect on the future of this country.he along with his liberal cohorts continue to shovel money at problems with no real permanent outcome other than debt and inflation. He talks about his job numbers, but doesn’t include that his numbers are with a much smaller group of people seeking employment. The unemployment number only includes those collecting unemployment and those seeking work. It does NOT include those that are no longer eligible for unemployment and those that just don’t want to work. Let’s face facts, in less than 16 months he has taken this country to its knees with his policies.

Fox News

5 good things Biden has done for all of us

President Joe Biden’s approval ratings seem to keep dropping and dropping. As a Democrat who voted for the president, I cannot understand why. I certainly understand Americans blaming the person in power, even if they are not responsible for what ails the voter; but if you look at the facts, President Biden and his administration have made a number of positive changes in our nation which will or already have positively impacted voters.
Kiplinger

Will Gas Prices Ever Go Down?

As it becomes increasingly painful to fill up your gas tank, you might well be wondering: Will gas prices go down at some point?. Fuel prices feel like they've been on a never-ending ride higher of late. A year ago, the national average price of regular unleaded was $2.96 per gallon, according to travel website AAA. A month ago, it was $4.12. Today, it's $4.33. And it's probably heading higher still this spring.
Washington Examiner

Canadians are also baffled by Biden’s jihad against US energy production

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney together used a May 17 Capitol Hill hearing to eviscerate President Joe Biden’s policies on energy production. The first topic was Biden’s economically and environmentally senseless killing of the Keystone XL pipeline. In answer to the senator’s questions, Kenney said that killing the pipeline will make it more difficult and expensive to move Canadian oil to U.S. refineries and that the oil that is still moved will instead be forced to go by train or truck, which is “less environmentally friendly.”
