Presidential Election

Joe Biden No Longer Wants Vladimir Putin Ousted as Russia Leader

By Darragh Roche
 4 days ago
The White House was forced to clarify the president's comments in March when he said Putin "cannot remain in...

Comments / 137

Jay Smith
4d ago

Now people should see and admit bidope is not able to run anything especially this country, he says one thing and does complete opposit! Really, its called flip flopping. He wont get involved he says but then he sends weapons and even more disgraceful MONEY OUR COUNTRY DOESNT EVEN HAVE to other countries and we need systems HERE addressed first! Instead of helping everyone else help and stabalize our own country and boarders first, we have a severe population issue here already that needs assistance so why in the hell does he keep allowing MORE ASYLUM seekers to come here when we cant even take care of our own people! It reallyisnt a hard story to comprehend, of couse unless you completely dilusional!

Reply(11)
70
Kraig Zarr
4d ago

I don’t think Biden could run his household so far he has done an awful job to this country and he’s making it worse every day that goes by it’s getting worse and worse and worse

Reply
35
Ann
3d ago

Thank goodness I didn't vote for him . He tries to act so big and then he looks like the muppets hiding behind the curtain when things get tough or he gets scared .

Reply(1)
18
