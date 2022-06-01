ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Partygate has been ‘totally miserable experience’, Boris Johnson tells Mumsnet – but insists he won’t quit

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Boris Johnson has admitted the Partygate saga has been a “totally miserable experience” for him and those at No 10, but insisted he would not resign.

The prime minister was grilled over the scandal by Mumsnet users on Wednesday – with one member asking him how the public could believe a “habitual liar”.

Mr Johnson “apologised very much” for his behaviour, but said he was “very, very surprised and taken aback” to be fined by the Metropolitan Police for attending a birthday party in his honour in June 2020.

He added: “I can totally see how infuriating it is that people like me were not fulfilling the letter of the rules ourselves. I totally understand that.”

Asked about the political pressure he is now under, Mr Johnson acknowledged: “I’m not going to deny the whole thing hasn’t been a totally miserable experience for people in government.”

But he insisted he would not resign. “I cannot see how it would be responsible right now, with everything that’s going on, simply to abandon … the project on which I embarked.”

Mr Johnson also revealed that he did not eat any birthday cake at the June 2020 event which saw him receive a fixed penalty notice for a breach of his Covid laws.

“If you’re talking about that miserable event that appeared on the front page of newspapers, no cake was consumed by me – I can tell you that much,” he joked.

Explaining his attendance at the birthday bash, he said: “If people look at the event in question, it felt to me like a work event. I was there for a very short period of time.

Referring to his attendance at several leaving drinks, for which he was not punished, the PM said: “I genuinely believed that what I was doing – and I know why people may think it’s not good enough – but what I believed I was doing was saying goodbye briefly to hard-working staff.”

He added: “What I thought was doing was right for a leader in any circumstances and that was to thank people for their service.”

Mr Johnson said he was “doing a lot” as a parent at the moment – revealing that he had “changed a lot of nappies recently”.

He said the Dr Suess books were his favourite as a child, quoting the line: “No time for games, no time for fun, work to be done” – claiming it was the “motto” at No 10.

More follows ...

The Independent

Ruth Davidson: Boris Johnson is treating country like fools over partygate

Boris Johnson is treating the country “like fools”, Ruth Davidson has said, following Sue Gray’s report into partygate.The senior civil servant’s report, released on Wednesday, outlined drunkenness and partying at Downing Street while the country was under strict coronavirus lockdowns in 2020 and 2021.Ms Gray said “senior leadership” should “bear responsibility” for the scandal which saw officials drink so much they were sick, sing karaoke and verbally abuse security and cleaning staff.The Prime Minister, his wife Carrie, and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were issued fixed penalty notices for their involvement earlier this year – now Mr Johnson has insisted he “overwhelmingly”...
U.K.
The Independent

Next Tory leader odds: The favourites to replace Boris Johnson

Bookmakers have shortened the odds on Boris Johnson being replaced as prime minister following outrage over the “Partygate” scandal regarding a string of lockdown-breaking social events that occurred behind the scenes in Westminster in May, June, November and December 2020 and April 2021.The PM, his chancellor Rishi Sunak and his wife Carrie Johnson were among the latest tranche of government staff members handed fixed penalty notice fines by the Metropolitan Police for breaking their own rules to stage parties during the Covid-19 pandemic.Both Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak have apologised and paid their fines, with Mr Johnson saying: “In...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s ministerial code shake-up will not restore public trust, says watchdog

Boris Johnson has failed to counter the view that he and his ministers consider themselves above the rules, the leader of a powerful parliamentary ethics watchdog has said.Jonathan Evans, the chair of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, said Mr Johnson’s planned changes to the ministerial code were “highly unsatisfactory” and undermined the role of the prime minister’s ethics adviser.Downing Street announced last week that the code would be updated to remove the expectation for ministers to resign over any breach of the code but would not allow the adviser, currently Lord Geidt, to launch his own investigation...
POLITICS
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Journalist in UK for 18 years ‘traumatised’ over Home Office delay that stopped her working

A journalist told she had to stop working because of her immigration status, despite having lived in the UK for nearly two decades, has said the ordeal has left her traumatised.Dahaba Ali Hussen, 29, recently got a new job as a political reporter, but was told by her employer that her shifts had been put on hold because the Home Office had not confirmed her right to work.The Dutch-Somali national applied for EU settled status – which all EU nationals were required to obtain after Brexit – in December 2019, and her application was refused four months later. The Home...
U.K.
Daily Mail

NHS staff say they often go WITHOUT food on long shifts because canteens have 'inflexible hours' and are 'too expensive' - with MPs paying LESS for gourmet meals at Westminster

NHS staff have been sharing how they often skip meals because canteens are 'too busy' and say they often can't get hot food at the times they want it because privately-run restaurants within hospitals 'don't understand' 24-hour shift patterns. On Twitter, hospital workers shared their experiences of being told they...
HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: I’ve completely changed my mind about the jubilee – and the royal family

They’ve tied red, white and blue bunting between the beech trees all the way up the street. Half the windows have got Union Jacks in and giant posters of the Queen. It’s a definite upgrade. The only face that normally gets put up in the windows round here belongs to Nigel Farage.I presume my street is having a street party, but I couldn’t tell you when. It will all have been organised via the WhatAapp group, but I left that when someone asked me to sign a Free Tommy Robinson petition.Can it really be 10 years since we last did...
U.K.
The Independent

Bishop calls on Johnson to stand down over lockdown party ‘lies’

A Church of England bishop has joined calls for Boris Johnson to resign, saying he “obviously” lied over lockdown parties in Downing Street.The Rt Rev Dr Alan Wilson, the Bishop of Buckingham, said the Prime Minister’s claims he did not realise what was going on were “nonsense” and that the country needed a leader it could trust.His intervention came on a day where Mr Johnson was booed by some in the crowd as he arrived with his wife, Carrie, to attend the national service of thanksgiving for the Queen at St Paul’s Cathedral.Tory MPs who have been pressing for the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Bishop of Buckingham calls on Boris Johnson to resign over Partygate ‘lies’

The Bishop of Buckingham has joined calls for Boris Johnson to resign, saying he “obviously” lied over parties in Downing Street during lockdown.It was “nonsense” for the prime minister to claim he did not realise what was going on, the Rt Rev Dr Alan Wilson said, adding the country needs a leader it can trust.The senior Church of England figure’s intervention came as Mr Johnson was booed by the public on arrival to St Paul’s Cathedral for the national service of thanksgiving for the Queen.Asked on Times Radio if Mr Johnson should resign, Dr Wilson said: “The only answer is...
POLITICS
The Independent

Spectator explains why he booed Boris Johnson at jubilee thanksgiving service

A man who booed Boris Johnson as he arrived at St Paul's cathedral on Friday (3 June) for the platinum jubilee thanksgiving service has justified his actions, saying that it was "inappropriate" that the prime minister attended the service.Clement Jacquemin, a French citizen who has lived in the UK for 21 years, said that Johnson should have stayed at home, and that he was leaving the country because the prime minister "is a disgrace." Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
U.K.
U.K.
The Guardian

Getting the measure of Boris Johnson’s imperial nonsense

What sane government would consider the reintroduction of a system of weights and measures that has not been taught in schools for the best part of two generations (‘It makes no sense’: reaction to plan to revive imperial measurements in UK, 29 May)? A quick poll of my adult children suggests that most of their generation wouldn’t have any idea how many ounces there are in a pound, or fluid ounces in a pint. I assume that the restoration of pounds, shillings and pence cannot be far away, although given the fantasy world our government inhabits, perhaps galleons, sickles and knuts are their preferred option.
U.K.
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon speaks of her ‘deep respect’ for the Queen

Nicola Sturgeon has spoken of her “deep respect” for the Queen, saying her private conversations with the monarch are one of the privileges of being Scotland’s First Minister.Ms Sturgeon said she wanted the Queen and her successors to remain as head of state if Scotland became independent.In an interview with the BBC, the First Minister said even those who were not “great supporters” of the monarchy still thought of her as a “quite extraordinary individual”.She said: “One of the things that I feel great respect for the Queen around is just that dedication, that selfless commitment to duty and to...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

