Future Care Homes Could Have Robots That Pat Our Backs and Talk to Us

Morning breath is a stinky—yet incredibly common—problem. As for why it happens in the first place? The amount of saliva in your mouth actually lessens while you sleep, creating a hot bed for the bacteria that causes those pesky morning odors. "Morning breath is primarily a result of dry mouth while sleeping and poor oral hygiene habits—but can also be affected by other causes," says Dr. Silvia Calderon, DDS, of LuxDen. Some other factors that cause morning breath are snoring at night, mouth breathing, tobacco or marijuana smoking, and certain medications, she adds. There is a way, however, to break the cycle. Ahead, Dr. Calderon explains how to stop the stink.

