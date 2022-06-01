Cheap Eats: Get your groove on with Trip'n Biscuits

Will Ford, who owns the Trip’n Biscuits food truck with his wife, Margaux, has created a menu that’s a veritable trip down his personal memory lane. A Southerner with roots in Tennessee and West Virginia, he serves up culinary classics from his heritage.

For example, the sausage gravy and biscuits — affectionately called Sausage Biscuits and Groovy ($6; add two local eggs for $3 extra) — is a generations-old family recipe. Mr. Ford thinks of his dad and his ancestors when making up the gloriously savory, well-seasoned mixture that’s poured very generously over hand-made, home-style biscuits.

This is food that’s infused with love and pride. And not just familial love, Mrs. Ford noted: there’s lots of local love, too, because Trip’n Biscuits uses free-range eggs from Weber Ranch in Defiance, jams from award-winning Temperance-based Pantless Jams , honey from Perrysburg’s Ramge Acres , and other area ingredients when putting together the dishes that will nourish you, both body and soul.

The truck’s food of love ethic carries through to all the small details, as well: The pickles and pickled red onions, the pimento cheese (more on that in a moment), the Funky Fries seasoning, the vanilla rum custard in a mash-up of shortcake and banana pudding ... it’s all made from scratch.

And you can definitely tell that, when you consider that the buttermilk biscuits are misshapen and bumpy and so delicate that they barely hold the enormous sandwiches together. Cheap Eats producer Phillip Kaplan said that they’re “artwork on their own.”

I complimented Mr. Ford on that, because I don’t want a tough, overly-manhandled biscuit; I want one that’s been coddled gently to keep it tender.

He told me that some people try to give him a guilt trip by questioning the look of the biscuits precisely because they’re kind of knobby and idiosyncratic, not mass-produced cookie cutter versions defrosted from the freezer. Each biscuit “is like a snowflake,” he said with a smile. “No two are alike.”

In the Karmic Delight sandwich ($9), those gorgeous biscuits (beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and this eye thinks they’re glamour girls) are filled with eggplant crispy enough to be an excellent meat-replacement worthy of carnivores, roasted red peppers, crisp cucumbers and tomatoes, and an arugula-parsley pesto. It’s smoky, crunchy, fresh, bright, and a distinctive vegetarian option that can also be made vegan and/or gluten-free, like virtually everything else on the menu.

Trip’n Biscuits is here for everybody, the Fords said, showing off that famous Southern hospitality by accommodating varying dietary needs.

And finally, we ordered the hot Blazed Chicken sandwich ($9), which is also available in a milder version (although the hot was nicely spiced rather than searing).

A two-fisted behemoth, it’s filled with an enormous portion of crispy seasoned fried chicken breast, the aforementioned pickles and pickled onions, and smoked Gouda pimento cheese that has been singing its Siren song to me every day of the two weeks that have passed since we taped this episode. (Thankfully, it can be purchased as an extra side for $3.)

This is marvelously messy and will undoubtedly fall apart in your hands. Just nab some extra napkins and pick at all the pieces, as I did. It was still unbelievably delicious, even deconstructed.

“If you live in Toledo, you love food,” said Mrs. Ford, who was raised in Whitehouse.

And if you love food, you must try Trip’n Biscuits. You’ll undoubtedly become a groupie, following them all over town to get your fix.

Trip’n Biscuits, tripnbiscuits.com .