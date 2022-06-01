ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Big Artifact Find in Egypt, Venice Architecture Biennale Details Revealed, and More: Morning Links for June 1, 2022

By The Editors of ARTnews
ARTnews
ARTnews
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zxPqq_0fwpuk0900

Click here to read the full article.

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

The Headlines

THE PAST IS NEVER DEAD. Egyptian officials said that archaeologists have made big finds at Saqqara , a necropolis near Cairo, the Washington Post reports. Among the items they have unearthed, which are believed be some 2,500 years old, are 250 sarcophagi and 150 bronze statues. “In one of the wooden sarcophagi, we found, for the first time, a complete and sealed papyrus,” Mostafa Waziri , Egypt ’s Supreme Council of Antiquities chief, said. Meanwhile, a drought in Iraq has revealed the remnants of a city that was hidden by the Mosul reservoir, Newsweek reports. The site is estimated to be 3,400 years old, and 100 clay tablets have been found there so far. Archaeologists are moving quickly since rainfall may result in the city being submerged once more.

A DISPATCH FROM LA SERENISSIMA. The art Biennale runs in Venice deep into November, but then the architects will have their turn in the Floating City. The 18th edition of the city’s architecture Biennale opens next May, and details have just been released about its central exhibition . It is titled “The Laboratory of the Future,” and will focus on Africa as “the protagonist of the future,” ArchDaily reports. “There is one place on this planet where all these questions of equity, race, hope, and fear converge and coalesce,” the show’s curator, Lesley Lokko , said. “Africa. At an anthropological level, we are all African. And what happens in Africa happens to us all.

The Digest

Two Cuban dissidents—artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara and rapper Maykel Castillo —are reportedly standing trial in Havana on charges that critics allege are tied to their political activism. Authorities have not confirmed that proceedings are underway. Art curator Claudia Genlui said that they face ten years in prison. [Associated Press]

Two Egon Schiele works stolen by the Nazis will go to auction at Christie’s in the fall now that a legal battle appears to have reached its conclusion. Heirs to their onetime owner, Fritz Grunbaum , who was killed at Dachau, had successfully sued to obtain the works from dealer Richard Nagy. Nagy had appealed, arguing that the works had not been stolen and that he had purchased them through another Grunbaum heir. [New York Post]

Former employees at museums and other cultural institutions in the country of Georgia say that they were dismissed by officials tied to the national government because of their political views. They have formed an activist group, the Union of Science, Education and Culture Workers of Georgia , in protest. [ArtReview]

A German court is hearing a suit that calls for the removal of an antisemitic statue that has been on display on the facade of the Town Church in Wittenberg, where Martin Luther once preached, for more than 700 years. The plaintiff argues it is “a defamation of and insult to the Jewish people” with “a terrible effect up to this day.” [Associated Press]

The hotly anticipated National Museum of Art, Architecture and Design in Oslo—which resulted from a merger of four other institutions—will open in a new home designed by the architect Klaus Schuwerk next week. Among its many features: a space for temporary exhibitions that measures 425 feet long. [Architectural Digest]

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama stopped by the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. and visited the exhibitions “Afro-Atlantic Histories” (which Vice President Kamala Harris praised in April ) and “ James Van Der Zee ’s Photographs: A Portrait of Harlem.” [@NGADC/Twitter]

The Kicker

TAKE THE WHEEL. The artist Christopher Wool gave a rare interview to the New York Times in conjunction with a show he is opening at Xavier Hufkens gallery in Brussels this week, and while he largely talked about his sculptures and photography books, he did touch on the auction market for his paintings, which was red-hot for a stretch a few years back. “It sometimes feels not only like you’re in a car that you’re not driving,” Wool said. “It feels as if you’re tied up in the back of the car and no one is even telling you where you’re going.” [NYT]

More from ARTnews.com Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
ARTnews

Amateur Archaeologist in Switzerland Uncovers Trove of Ancient Roman Coins

Click here to read the full article. An amateur Swiss archaeologist discovered a trove of 1,290 Roman coins that date back to the reign of Constantine the Great. Using a metal detector, Daniel Lüdin found the coins inside a clay pot that was buried underground. Last year in September, he found the pot in a forest near Wildenstein Castle in Bubendorf, Switzerland. Lüdin, who was prospecting the area, first uncovered several Roman coins and pottery shards. After realizing the extent of the trove, he covered the area again and informed local experts at Archäologie Baselland, which runs various initiatives devoted to archaeology...
WORLD
ARTnews

Archaeologists Have Unearthed the 4,300-Year-Old Tomb of an Ancient Egyptian Dignitary

Click here to read the full article. The tomb of an ancient Egyptian official who would have been responsible for secret documents in the royal chancellery was discovered in the ancient Egyptian necropolis Saqqara, the Polish Centre of Mediterranean Archaeology at the University of Warsaw said in a statement last week. Expanding on an earlier excavation, the team discovered the tomb while digging within a dry moat that encircles the larger Step Pyramid of Djoser, a complex built for the late pharaoh who ruled from approximately 2630 BCE–11 BCE. There, archaeologists uncovered the tomb’s decorated entrance facade, including hieroglyphic inscriptions, rough paintings,...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Ukrainian Soldiers Discover Archaeological Treasures While Digging Defenses in Port City Odessa

Click here to read the full article. Ukrainian soldiers discovered a trove of artifacts while digging ditches in anticipation of a Russian strike in the port city Odessa, the Ukrainian military announced last week. Members of the Ukrainian 126th Territorial Defense unearthed amphorae, or ancient containers used to store and transport liquid and dry goods, according to Heritage Daily, which first reported the news. The tall, bottle-necked shape was common in Ancient Greek, Roman, and Byzantine pottery, however the earliest examples of the form date to the Neolithic period. Soldiers found the amphorae while preparing Odessa, Ukraine’s third most populous city and...
MILITARY
TravelNoire

Black Pharaohs: Louvre Museum Explores The History of Kushite Reign In Ancient Egypt

If you are in Paris or planning to visit the City of Light this summer, the Louvre Museum is giving its visitors an opportunity to immerse in of the most amazing chapters of Ancient Black History in Africa. Named Pharaoh Of The Two Lands – The African Story of the Kings of Napata, the exhibition in the famous French museum explores the significant influence of Black Pharaohs from the Kush civilization on Egyptian civilization and history.
MUSEUMS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Smithonian

This Ancient Roman Statue Embodies the ‘Perfect’ Man. But Was It Stolen?

Among the many treasures in the Minneapolis Institute of Art (MIA) is a rare copy of the Greek masterpiece Doryphoros, or spear bearer—a statue of a perfectly-proportioned man. It was in the cargo of an ancient shipwreck and was saved from its watery grave in the early 20th century, then sold to an art dealer who sold it to the museum.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
marthastewart.com

Scientists Found an Extraterrestrial Stone in Egypt That Might Prove That a Rare Supernova Took Place

Supernovas are stellar explosions out in the universe. Even though scientists have spent years learning more about them, they might have just found tangible proof that a rare one took place, per a new study published in Icarus. These findings document an extraterrestrial Hypatia stone, which was found in Egypt back in 1996. The University of Johannesburg scientists believe that this rock was from a type la supernova, a rare explosion that occurs when a dense white dwarf star absorbs another due to its chemical makeup and patterning.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethel Reed
Person
Thomas Gainsborough
Person
Barbara Kruger
Person
Kamala Harris
Daily Mail

General Mark Milley warns cadets graduating from West Point to prepare for a global war between superpowers fighting with robotic tanks, ships and planes as brutal Ukraine war continues

The United States' top military officer warned soldiers graduating from West Point Saturday to prepare for a 'significant international conflict' with Russia and China - a skirmish he said will see the cadets battle robotic tanks, ships, and planes. 'You'll be fighting with robotic tanks and ships and airplanes,' General...
MILITARY
Smithonian

Palestinian Farmer Digs Up 4,500-Year-Old Goddess Sculpture

Nidal Abu Eid was cultivating his land in the Gaza Strip’s Khan Younis when he came across a sculpture of a head wearing a snake tiara. “It was muddy but when I washed it with water, I realized that it is a precious thing,” he told The New Arab. “At first, I hoped to sell it to someone to make some money, but an archaeologist told me that it was of great archaeological value.”
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Venice#Egyptian#The Washington Post#Newsweek#La Serenissima#Archdaily
ohmymag.co.uk

A strange shape filmed on Mars by the Spirit Rover

After the alien spoon, the alien faces, the alien door... Here comes the alien ship? Mars makes us all curious and rover missions such as Perseverance andCuriosity are a godsend for all astronomy and science fiction enthusiasts who want to know what our neighbouring planet looks like. Every video of the rovers is scrutinised, every picture is analysed, and regularly some people think they have found details that NASA itself has omitted.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Europe
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Iraq
ARTnews

ARTnews

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
684K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy