Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Caddo, Custer, Dewey, Washita by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 02:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Craig; Nowata; Osage; Ottawa; Pawnee; Washington FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa and Washington OK. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Widespread showers and thunderstorms are ongoing early this morning across northeast Oklahoma. Heavy rainfall continues with the stronger storms and rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches will be common through sunrise across northeast Oklahoma. Locally heavy amounts near 3 inches are possible and these amounts could lead to isolated flooding concerns. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CRAIG COUNTY, OK ・ 2 HOURS AGO