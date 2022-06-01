ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Caddo, Custer, Dewey, Washita by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-03 04:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Kingfisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 02:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Blaine; Kingfisher A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Kingfisher and northeastern Blaine Counties through 400 AM CDT At 329 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles north of Loyal, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kingfisher, Okeene, Dover, Loyal and Lacey. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BLAINE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Logan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN LOGAN COUNTY At 407 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Guthrie, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Guthrie, Meridian and Seward. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lincoln, Logan, Payne by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 02:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Lincoln; Logan; Payne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Lincoln, central Logan and southwestern Payne Counties through 400 AM CDT At 333 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Mulhall, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Guthrie, Langston, Crescent, Carney, Coyle, Cimarron City, Meridian and Fallis. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 154 and 167. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 03:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln; Logan; Oklahoma The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Lincoln County in central Oklahoma Northeastern Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma Southern Logan County in central Oklahoma * Until 430 AM CDT. * At 356 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Guthrie, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Northeastern Oklahoma City, eastern Edmond, Guthrie, Jones, Luther, Arcadia, Meridian, Fallis and Seward. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Craig, Nowata, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 02:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Craig; Nowata; Osage; Ottawa; Pawnee; Washington FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa and Washington OK. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Widespread showers and thunderstorms are ongoing early this morning across northeast Oklahoma. Heavy rainfall continues with the stronger storms and rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches will be common through sunrise across northeast Oklahoma. Locally heavy amounts near 3 inches are possible and these amounts could lead to isolated flooding concerns. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAIG COUNTY, OK

