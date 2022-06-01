ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euphoria make-up artist Doniella Davy shares her favourite things

By Ellie Fry
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VP6Pf_0fwpuZF200

Few shows have inspired the cultural force that Euphoria has in recent years. The hit HBO series follows a group of high school students in a middle class Californian suburb as they navigate relationships, addiction, friendship, identity and trauma.

It feels reductive to call it a teen show, as it deftly explores difficult topics, but in the middle of all the darkness, the series celebrates the joy of self-expression through truly euphoric make-up.

The make-up looks are intrinsic to the show’s moody-yet-whimsical aesthetic as well as the characters’ identities, which is what makes them so brilliant: think geometric eyeliner in neon hues, flirty holographic glitter, mini rhinestones, iridescent inner corner accents and natural, glowy skin.

Each look is carefully crafted to depict the mood of each scene: Cassie’s make-up style cleverly morphs into Maddie’s when she starts dating Nate; Rue dons glitter tears during a drug trip; Jules wears playful, whimsical eyeliner looks when she’s falling in love. The list goes on.

The mastermind behind Euphoria ’s make-up design is Doniella Davy , a Californian-born MUA who specialises in film set artistry. Known for breaking down each Euphoria look on her Instagram, Davy lives and breathes the show’s characters and brings them to life through her beauty skills.

Read more:

It comes as no surprise that Davy has launched a make-up brand off the back of everyone’s obsession with the show. Half Magic Beauty launched on 17 May (don’t panic, there’s international shipping) and is set to celebrate all the signature make-up products used on set to help you achieve your Euphoria- inspired look of dreams.

Ahead of the launch, we asked Davy to share a sneak peek into her ride-or-die products, from her game-changing beauty buy to her most-worn wardrobe investment. Read on for everything you need to know from the queen of Gen-Z make-up.

Your best ever Amazon buy: Kat’s mask from season 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LTr79_0fwpuZF200

Kat’s mask from season 1. It was so very much a part of Kat’s character and so many people resonated with her that it became iconic, so it was definitely my most meaningful Amazon purchase.

The mask Doniella bought is no longer available, but being the shopping experts that we are here at IndyBest, we’ve hunted down a very similar one that you can buy .

Buy now £5.65, Amazon.co.uk

Your secret beauty bargain: Eucerin AtoControl relief body lotion, 250ml

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cRSpj_0fwpuZF200

My baby’s Eucerin lotion. I use it on him and then myself – it doesn’t have a scent and it’s gentle – it’s tried and true and, I figure, if it’s gentle enough for my baby’s skin, then it’s nice for me too.

Buy now £16.00, Boots.com

Your most-worn wardrobe investment: Sorel women’s kinetic sporty sandal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b6TYm_0fwpuZF200

They are comfortable, lightweight, and stylish and they come in different fun colors. I am a personal fan of the socks with sandals look and I like to show off my sock collection when wearing them.

Buy now £115.00, Ssorelfootwear.co.uk

The ‘boring’ purchase that made a chore easier: Toro flex force cordless blower

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31R11b_0fwpuZF200

That has to be my Toro leaf blower, because it’s easy to use and the battery makes it more eco-friendly than gas blowers.

Buy now £134.00, Gardenmachinerydirect.co.uk

The most used thing in your bedroom: Crompton pink LEDs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PscSD_0fwpuZF200

Pink lightbulbs – color therapy is real and pink light makes me feel calm and creative. I also love the lightbulbs that change colors.

Buy now £3.98, Lightbulbs-direct.com

The products you couldn’t live without on the set of Euphoria : Half Magic make-up

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32KOkj_0fwpuZF200

Half Magic products, including mouth cloud (£21, Halfmagicbeauty.com ), a luxurious and blurring matte lip cream in the shade magic brownie. Everyone who tries this loves it! It’s the perfect introduction to wearing brown lipstick. It’s kind of a rosy brown.

Then light trap (£17, Halfmagicbeauty.com ), a buttery glow powder in the shade spiritually complex. I use this as a blush/highlighter combo and it’s this awesome shade of shimmery violet-periwinkle. It’s super delicate but bold at the same time.

Finally, chromaddiction shimmer in the shade ASMR (£19.09. Halfmagicbeauty.com ), which is a super shimmery water-based liquid eyeshadow in a white gold shade. I tap it into my eyelids with my finger to get a sheer, twinkling but casual everyday eye look. The coolest thing about this particular shade is that there are super subtle light blue, lavender and aqua reflects in with the white gold. It’s beyond stunning when light hits it.

Sadly the shimmer is out of stock at the moment, but you can sign up to be notified when it’s back .

Buy now £20.67, Halfmagicbeauty.com

The tech you have to take when you travel: iPad and iPad pen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44tF3E_0fwpuZF200

My iPad (£309, Johnlewis.com ) and my iPad pen (£119, Currys.co.uk ) because I like to draw and do make-up looks and take notes.

Buy now £428.00, Johnlewis.com

#Make Up#Euphoria#Hbo
