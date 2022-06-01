ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange, GA

4-star Peach State safety reports Clemson offer

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LAlRQ_0fwptcu800

One of the nation’s top safeties in the class of 2024 reported an offer from Clemson Wednesday morning via social media.

Troup County (Lagrange, Ga.) four-star Noah Dixon becomes just the fourth recruit in the 2024 class to collect a coveted offer from Clemson, joining Pace Academy (Atlanta) five-star defensive lineman Hevin Brown-Shuler and Jefferson (Ga.) five-star linebacker Sammy Brown.

Dixon visited Clemson back in March, but after the Tigers stopped by his school in January, we were able to speak with his head coach, Tanner Glisson.

“Of course, right now they can’t talk to him,” Glisson said of Dixon,” but, they just came in to see me and do some talking. They want to try and get him on campus to meet Coach Swinney. I know Clemson does things a little differently. They don’t just come around throwing around offers like crazy.”

According to Glisson, there is no doubt in his mind that Clemson and Alabama will eventually offer Dixon. Georgia has already offered him, while Oklahoma’s coming in tomorrow to offer.

“He’s gonna have every offer you can think of,” Glisson said. “He’s just a super fantastic kid. His athleticism is just a small piece of it. The intangibles are what makes this kid so great.

“On the field, he’s a hard-hitting safety that is physical, that’s got good ball skills, good cover skills. He runs somewhere in the 4.5 range. He’s got a good build. He’s a 4.0 student. He’s got a sister at Vanderbilt that’s very, very intelligent. His mama works here at the school. He’s just a hard, hard worker. Just a real asset to have in anybody’s locker room.”

Rivals considers Dixon (6-2, 185) to be the No. 5 safety and the nation’s No. 84 overall prospect regardless of position in the class of 2024.

— Photo for this article courtesy of @NoahDixon206 on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia College Sports
Troup County, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Lagrange, GA
Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Lagrange, GA
County
Troup County, GA
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Football
State
Oklahoma State
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson University#Peach State#Pace Academy#American Football#College Football#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WGAU

Kirby Smart makes his position clear on potential 9-game SEC conference schedule

Whether it ends up getting voted on this week, two future scheduling models have been touted as for what the future of SEC conference play would look like. One of those models would be an eight-game format, with one protected rivalry and seven rotating foes. The league currently plays eight conference games, with one cross-divisional game being protected and played on an annual basis. Georgia draws Auburn out of the SEC West as it stands. But in this system going forward, Florida would almost certainly be the protected rival for Georgia.
AUBURN, GA
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy