The official start to summer is still a few weeks away, but the recent heat wave could make you think otherwise. With the summer season comes countless activities outside, whether it's going to the pool, a picnic in the park, or going to a local brewery! Lone Oak Farm Brewing Company is located in Olney, Maryland, and offers more than just craft beer. The brewery has food trucks, live music, and is even family friendly with a playground and open space to run around.

OLNEY, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO