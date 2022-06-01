Pennsylvania bill would increase fines and suspend drivers for violations in work zones

A proposed bill in the Pennsylvania Senate would look to make work zones safer.

Senator Elder Vogel has proposed Senate Bill 614 the ‘Work Zone Safety Act.’

The bill states ‘ An Act providing for enhanced penalties for offenses in active work zones and for duties of law enforcement agencies; establishing the Work Zone Safety Fund; and making an appropriation.’

Senator Vogel’s proposed penalties include:

1st Infraction:

2 points on the offender’s license

$400 fine

Mandatory completion of PennDOT driver safety course

2nd Infraction:

90-day driver’s license suspension

$800 fine

Mandatory completion of PennDOT driver safety course

3rd Infraction

1-year driver’s license suspension

$1,200 fine

Mandatory completion of PennDOT driver safety course

The Senator also said workers in the work zone would have the ability to write down license plate numbers and report them to the police. Police would be required to investigate if at least two witnesses or video recordings show drivers committing the violations.

The fine money would go to PennDOT to pay for safety courses and for police to investigate.

The new legislation would take effect in 60 days, if passed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.