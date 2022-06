CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Harris Teeter is helping drivers save at the pump by offering a 40-cent discount at its new north Charlotte gas station. Harris Teeter's new Davis Lake location is selling gas for 40 cents off per gallon this weekend from June 3 to June 5. Customers who miss out on this weekend's promotion can save 3 cents per gallon every day by using their Harris Teeter VIC card. The current average price for a gallon of gasoline in North Carolina is $4.43, with Charlotte drivers paying an average of $4.42 a gallon. State Democrats have proposed a $200 "gas tax rebate" to help drivers dealing with record prices.

