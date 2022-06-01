Today is 1st official day of 2022 hurricane season. How many storms are in the forecast?

The Atlantic hurricane season kicks off officially Wednesday and we could see a very early season system develop late this week or early next.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is watching an area of thunderstorms over the northern Caribbean and southern Gulf that will track toward Florida over the coming days.

Monahan does not expect the system to have impact on Georgia weather.

Monahan says last year was an above average hurricane season in the Atlantic with 21 named storms.

The forecast for this season is for another above average season with an ongoing La Nina and above average water temperatures in the Atlantic.

One hurricane already made landfall in the Pacific. Hurricane Agatha came ashore in Oaxaca state as a Category 2, with wind speeds up to 105 mph.

Monahan says Wednesday is also the first day of meteorological summer for record keeping. It runs form June until August.

Astronomical summer begins in three weeks on June 21st just before sunrise.

