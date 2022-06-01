Mars Boys Lacrosse rolls on in PIAA First Round

–The Seneca Valley Softball team defeated North Allegheny 9-5 in the Class 6A title game. Maddie Gross and Lexie Hames both had home runs in the game, as the Raiders took their first WPIAL championship since 1999. Hames also pitched a complete game with six strikeouts. The state tournament is up next.
Friday marks the last day of school and graduation at the South Butler County School District. Students will only have a half-day of class at both the secondary and elementary levels. It comes at a time that Knoch High School is dealing with an uptick in COVID cases—with 13 cases...
Area residents are invited out to Moraine State Park this weekend to enjoy an interesting hike. Saturday’s Glacier Ridge Shoreline Hike will begin at 10 a.m. at the 528 Boat Launch. The two and a half mile hike over moderate terrain will conclude around 12:30 p.m. Park staff will...
Damage was fairly limited after some stormy weather hit the area last night. According to First Energy, just over 40 homes are without power this morning in Butler County. The winds began to pick up around 7 p.m. followed by some heavy rain at times throughout the evening. The Butler...
Butler Township road crews say that Litman Road will be shut down for a couple of days due to work beginning tomorrow. The closure runs from June 3rd-8th to allow crews to replace two storm water pipes. Litman Road will be shutdown in between Green Acre and Litman Grove apartments....
A longtime realtor died in a crash yesterday afternoon in Penn Township. The Butler County Coroner confirmed to our newsroom that 86-year-old Ed Shields died in a two vehicle accident on Route 8 South. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 4 p.m. for the accident...
A Karns City man is facing a number of charges after he allegedly led crashed into a police car. 20-year-old Dalton McGrady was seen speeding out of the Sheetz convenience store on Route 8 in Center Township just after 4 a.m. Tuesday. McGrady was driving over 100 miles per hour...
We’ve learned more information about a two vehicle crash Wednesday that delayed traffic in Connoquenessing Township. State police say 36-year-old Nathan Geibel of Lyndora was driving north on Whitestown Road at the intersection with Evans City Road around 8 a.m. when he was hit by another car. Police say...
A threat that resulted in the closure of the Butler County Community College main campus Friday morning has been deemed not credible. A news release stated that several BC3 employees received a threat by email Friday morning and college officials initiated an emergency response. Law enforcement authorities determined that the...
Butler Township Police are warning of a scam circulating the area. They say one resident called police after they received a text message from an unknown number asking for additional money to deliver a package which was not labeled properly. Police say the U.S. Postal Service does not send text...
Those looking for live entertainment and a few laughs to support a worthy local cause are invited to a fundraiser this weekend. “Comedy for a Cause” will take place Saturday at American Legion Post 778. Three entertainers including headlining comedian David Kaye will hit the stage in a fundraiser for Robin’s Home.
As the recount for the Pennsylvania Republican Senate race continues, a new ruling by a Supreme Court justice will impact how the state counts undated ballots. These were ballots sent by mail, but did not include a handwritten date on the envelope. A new ruling by Justice Samuel Alito issued this week now pauses the counting of those undated ballots.
