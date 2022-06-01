ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerville, OH

Local baseball star lives on through scholarship fund

By Lauren Wood
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FvOqm_0fwpnlUZ00

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Leaving a legacy: It’s something most of us would like to do when we go.

Nearly three years after the death of a local baseball star, his legacy is living on in the lives of young athletes all around the Miami Valley.

Jeff Kennard spent most of his life in the game of baseball… both as a professional athlete, and later, helping young players excel at the sport he loved.

“When his career ended, he wanted to come back to Centerville because his second love was teaching baseball to young kids,” said Jeff’s stepfather, Douglas Taylor. “He loved that.”

Ohio Statehouse: Students spark self-defense education bill

Jeff was living out that second love when he died in 2019– at age 37– just four months after being diagnosed with cancer.

He was a beloved son. A father. A husband. A friend. And, to hundreds of kids, an inspiration to be a better player and teammate.

“Jeff could find and take every kid and make them want to get better,” said Taylor.

So, it should be no surprise that when it came to honoring Jeff, the first thought was investing in kids.

Not long after his death, the Jeff Kennard Memorial Scholarship was born.

In less than three years, the organization has raised 50 thousand dollars.

“Did you ever think it would get this big?” 2 News Today Anchor Lauren Wood asked Nick Redlin, president of the Jeff Kennard Memorial Scholarship Foundation and Jeff’s friend.

“No,” said Redlin. “Our goal was for it to always get to where it’s at now. And our vision is actually even bigger. But this quickly?”

‘Blue Smoke Blaire’: Yellow Springs woman making a big name in BBQ

The organization funds a scholarship for a senior baseball player at Centerville High School and donates money to local youth sports.

The latest recipient is the West Carrollton Baseball Club. The money will help fund safety equipment, umpires, and more.

“We have talked to them kind of about what he did and what the foundation means,” said Tommy Ward, co-founder of the West Carrollton Baseball Club. “Having them helping us is probably one of the most humbling things that has happened to us.”

“The impact’s going a lot further than I think probably that they understand,” said Jason Hofschild, co-founder of the West Carrollton Baseball Club.

It’s another way Jeff Kennard is still having an impact, showing kids what it means to be a teammate.

“Whether that means being the best on the field or taking the guy next to you and helping him get better,” said Taylor. “Because when the team succeeds you succeed.”

Click here to find the most read stories on WDTN.com

And you can help Jeff’s friends and family continue to raise money to support local athletes.

Their biggest fundraiser of the year is coming up the first week of August.

The Jeff Kennard Memorial Golf Outing will be held on August 5th at Yankee Trace.

You can register by going to https://jeffkennardscholarship.com/events/

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball Coach's Daughter Dead At 20

On Friday morning, the college basketball world received some devastating news when the daughter of a head coach passed away. Jayda Grant, the daughter of University of Dayton head coach Anthony Grant, passed away this week, according to a statement from the school. She was just 20 years old. "On...
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Centerville, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Yellow Springs, OH
City
Centerville, OH
wnewsj.com

Fred Summers: He loved Wilmington, sports and a good story

To many, as Sam Lewis put it, Fred Summers was a name that crossed generations and ideals. “As far as the education and sports world, he was Mr. Wilmington,” Lewis said of his friend of 70 years who passed away peacefully May 26. Summers was 84. “When I heard...
WILMINGTON, OH
WDTN

SICSA holding animal education camps for kids

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Does your child want to be a vet when they grow up? This summer, SICSA is giving kids the chance to interact with animals and learn a bit about veterinary science along the way. “Introducing children at a young age to animals is a great way for them to learn empathy […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Dragons beat South Bend 5-2

Jonathan Willems had two hits including a two-run home run and three Dayton pitchers combined to allow only three base hits as the Dragons defeated the South Bend Cubs 5-2 on Friday night.
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Player#Youth Sports#Ohio Statehouse#Yankee#Umpires
WDTN

UD Sinclair Academy earns University state award

Students are included in the UD community with access to advisors, campus facilities and student clubs. Students follow one of the more than 100 pathways from Sinclair to UD so they know exactly which classes to take, and they’re automatically considered for merit scholarships.
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

Dayton's Rubi Girls say goodbye to one of their own

Dayton’s Pride Celebration is this weekend and this year, The Rubi Girls will join in the festivities without one of their own. She was a member of the comedic drag troupe who had only been with them for a few years, but one who made a big impression everywhere she appeared.
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Bellefontaine Examiner

Chicken barbecue dinner benefits 4-H scholarship fund

The Logan County 4-H Council hosts a chicken barbecue lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at the Logan County Fairgrounds. The $10 meal includes a 1/2 chicken, two sides, roll and butter, cookie and bottled water prepared by Harlan’s BBQ of Pandora. The meal is available for dine-in; carry-out; or delivery for orders of 10 or more to the same location during lunchtime (June 2 deadline for delivery).
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Hospice honors its local volunteers

SABINA — Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County recently honored volunteers at their Red Carpet Event at The Cove in Sabina as part of National Volunteer Month. “Our volunteers are the real celebrities,” said Jodi Howard, volunteer coordinator. “They freely give their time and talents...
SABINA, OH
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Video Goes Viral: Golf World Reacts

The Memorial Tournament is set to take place at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio this week. The prestigious golf club, located just outside of Columbus, Ohio, is known for its delicious milkshakes. So, former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac decided to make some this week. Unsurprisingly, the...
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton.com

Dayton food history: How 5 beloved businesses got their start

Dayton has a rich history in restaurants, dining and places to find food. Almost all have a common theme: Their founders took chances and believed in their new ideas. Here are five stories about the early days of these Dayton businesses and the people who made them. Cassano’s modest beginnings...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy