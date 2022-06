Today is Friday, June 3 and if you were up early enough, all five naked-eye planets — ​​Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn — were visible in a row in the pre-dawn sky, something not seen since 2004. Don’t worry if you missed it because this is happening throughout the month of June and Space.com said the best opportunity to see the spectacle might come on June 24.

