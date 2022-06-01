ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Direct flights to Germany takeoff Wednesday from St. Louis’ Lambert Airport

By Robert Thies
wjpf.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, Mo. (WJPF) – Direct flights, connecting St. Louis and Frankfurt, Germany, begin Wednesday at Lambert International Airport. It’s the...

www.wjpf.com

RFT (Riverfront Times)

City Museum Founder Bob Cassilly’s 'Cementland' Site Sold

It seems as though the Cementland dream is officially dead, as the land has now been sold. Cementland was an unfinished project of the late Bob Cassilly, founder of the City Museum (750 North 16th Street, CityMuseum.org). The artist bought the 55-acre site along the Mississippi River in the early 2000s and set out to turn it into a magical spot in the way that only Cassilly could deliver.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Arch's Elevator Gets Stuck For Hours, Visitors Rescued

People were stuck in the St. Louis Arch's tram, a small capsule that takes people to the top of the arch. Fox 2 News is reporting that a tram was stuck in the north leg of the Arch for at least two hours. Electricity and lights were on inside the tram, but it couldn't move. The tram was fixed around 2 p.m., according to the report, and the St. Louis Fire Department personnel were on the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: May 2022

May saw a flurry of activity in the St. Louis restaurant scene, with the city proper getting the majority of the action on the plus side of the column. Many were new concepts from established names in the business. In Benton Park, two new offshoots of beloved favorites opened their doors; Arzola's Fajitas + Margaritas from the family behind Dogtown's Chuy Arzola's and Station No. 3 from Frida's and Diego's restaurateurs Natasha Kwan and Rick Roloff both welcomed their first guests this month. Similarly, the owners of Buenos Aires Cafe added Fariñas Kitchen + Bar to the Downtown restaurant landscape, while Michael and Tara Gallina and Aaron Martinez launched Taqueria Morita on the grounds of their venerated Cortex eatery, Vicia. And in just 27 days, Natasha Bahrami, Michael Fricker and Matt Wynn transformed the beloved mainstay Cafe Natasha's into Salve Osteria, a harvest -centric restaurant designed to compliment the adjacent Gin Room.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Missouri representatives work to save 1,000 GKN jobs

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – GKN Aerospace announced in February it will shut down its factory in Hazelwood by the end of 2023. Some area lawmakers are trying to save those jobs. 1,000 jobs are at stake, and GKN Aerospace said those layoffs are starting soon. When leaders announced the closure, they said the company would start […]
HAZELWOOD, MO
FOX 2

Serious two-vehicle crash in Downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A serious crash involving at least two vehicles happened in Downtown St. Louis Friday morning. The crash happened at about 6 a.m. on North Broadway at East Taylor off of I-70. It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured. It is also unknown at this time what led up to […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

These 5 classics restaurants across St. Louis are getting a second life, thanks to some retooling

As any restaurant owner will tell you, it’s extremely difficult to keep the business afloat. Even successful restaurants run on razor-thin margins, and an unforeseen issue – like a global pandemic – may mean the end. Yet against all odds, St. Louis is home to several spots that have lasted upward of 80 years, like The Tenderloin Room, with a reputation to match. In the same spirit, local entrepreneurs are also reimagining their favorite longtime spots, such as The Parkmoor Drive-In, for a new generation of diners. Here, learn how local restaurateurs are ensuring these five beloved spots stay relevant for years to come.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Germany
FOX2Now

More ‘booms’ coming from Scott Air Force Base through Thursday

SHILOH, Ill. – You might hear some unusual noises over the next few days in the Metro East. Training at Scott Air Force Base will lead to occasional “boom” sounds through Thursday afternoon. The noises are expected through 2 p.m. Wednesday and between 9 a.m. and 2...
mymoinfo.com

New business tenant in Crystal City a mystery…for now

(Crystal City) R.L. Jones Properties which owns several buildings in Jefferson County and throughout the St. Louis region announced a lease was signed to fill the former Purcell Tire location in Crystal City. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says while a lease was signed, he does not know what will be moving in down the road.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

STL Toasted, St. Louis' First Toasted Ravioli Restaurant, Is Now Open

Ever since he announced that he and his wife, Brittany Abernathy, were opening a restaurant dedicated to toasted ravioli, Matthew Fuller has received a number of messages to his social media accounts. Most reach out to offer support and words of encouragement for bringing to life such a fun homage to the region's signature savory dish. Some, however, wonder if he's been listening in on their conversations.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Precautionary boil ordered for portions of Wentzville

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for parts of the Wentzville area because of several water main breaks. A Facebook post from the city says that water has been restored but the order will remain in effect until testing is complete. A similar order was...
WENTZVILLE, MO

