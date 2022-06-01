ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storm Front Forecast to Impact the Area Today

wtyefm.com
 2 days ago

(Undated) – We could be in for a stormy afternoon. According to the latest “Hazardous Weather Outlook,” a...

www.wtyefm.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Severe weather headed our way Sunday night

Tonight mostly cloudy skies with lows into the 60s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight. Patchy dense fog could develop after midnight and impact your early Sunday morning drive. Sunday will be hot with highs into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. However, things could turn...
ENVIRONMENT
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Severe storms are expected to roll in this morning

This morning will start calm, but storms will be moving into the region later this morning and through the afternoon. The Ozarks have been upgraded to an enhanced risk tomorrow, level 3 out of 5. Storms will form north of the region. All severe weather modes will be possible, including winds up to 70mph, large hail, and an isolated tornado spin-up. Storms will be moving south and east throughout the day before moving out of the Ozarks by this afternoon to evening.
ENVIRONMENT
KIMT

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible late Thursday

It's been a somewhat active season for severe weather already, and we're tracking out next round for storms on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has places our region in a Level 2 (Slight) risk for severe thunderstorms on Thursday and into Thursday night. Scattered thunderstorms are likely to develop and will bring the risk for large hail and damaging wind gusts. Given the environmental conditions, a couple of tornadoes are also possible, but hail and wind would be the primary threats. Our team will continue to monitor this threat and provide updates through Wednesday and Thursday as this threat becomes realized.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Wtye
The Independent

Gigantic tornado hits Texas amid severe thunderstorms

A huge tornado struck northern Texas as a wave of intense thunderstorms powered over the state.Videos show a huge twister swirling over the plains near Morton, Texas, just outside of Lubbock.TEXAS TORNADO: Video showed a massive tornado near Morton, Texas moving slowly over the ground, causing damage and power outages in the area. pic.twitter.com/lDzJIZyWOu— KAMR Local 4 News (@KAMRLocal4News) May 24, 2022The tornado appeared to be immensely wide, spiralling down from a storm cloud above and whipping up dust and dirt as it swept over the flat land.There do not seem to be any reported injuries from that tornado...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CNN

Over 45 million under severe storms and tornado threat

More severe storms are likely today across the Central US. Meanwhile, Agatha has weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall in Mexico, bringing hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall to the area. CNN meteorologist Chad Myers has the forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
KEYC

TORNADO WATCH: Severe storms this afternoon & evening

Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, springlike weekend. Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as Wednesday. Highs will...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Central States to Brace For Severe Thunderstorms This Coming Week

Forecasters watch out for the next possible round of severe weather as storm-weary locations recover from the previous week's bout of thunderstorms. Last Thursday, destructive thunderstorms moved through parts of the Central States. Forecasters are watching for the next possible round of severe weather in a similar area seven days later.
ENVIRONMENT
deseret.com

Tropical Storm Alex predicted to hit Florida this weekend

The National Weather Service announced that the southern half of Florida, along with the Keys, are under a tropical storm warning as of Friday. The storm is predicted to bring heavy rainfall and wind to the state over the weekend. Hurricane Agatha: Earlier this week, Hurricane Agatha hit Mexico in...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy