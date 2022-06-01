Storm Front Forecast to Impact the Area Today

A SEVERE storm with the potential for large hail and tornadoes is set to hit some US states tomorrow. An environment favorable for producing severe storms will be present on Monday afternoon and evening, according to KIMT. The strong atmospheric energy will stretch from central Iowa into Minnesota. An incoming...
Tonight mostly cloudy skies with lows into the 60s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight. Patchy dense fog could develop after midnight and impact your early Sunday morning drive. Sunday will be hot with highs into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. However, things could turn...
This morning will start calm, but storms will be moving into the region later this morning and through the afternoon. The Ozarks have been upgraded to an enhanced risk tomorrow, level 3 out of 5. Storms will form north of the region. All severe weather modes will be possible, including winds up to 70mph, large hail, and an isolated tornado spin-up. Storms will be moving south and east throughout the day before moving out of the Ozarks by this afternoon to evening.
It's been a somewhat active season for severe weather already, and we're tracking out next round for storms on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has places our region in a Level 2 (Slight) risk for severe thunderstorms on Thursday and into Thursday night. Scattered thunderstorms are likely to develop and will bring the risk for large hail and damaging wind gusts. Given the environmental conditions, a couple of tornadoes are also possible, but hail and wind would be the primary threats. Our team will continue to monitor this threat and provide updates through Wednesday and Thursday as this threat becomes realized.
THE US is on high alert for a tropical depression that could saturate the south with forecasters warning of possible severe thunderstorms starting on Thursday. Florida, Cuba and the Bahamas are particularly at risk of a heavy soaking into the weekend, meteorologists add. Forecasters are keeping a close eye on...
A huge tornado struck northern Texas as a wave of intense thunderstorms powered over the state.Videos show a huge twister swirling over the plains near Morton, Texas, just outside of Lubbock.TEXAS TORNADO: Video showed a massive tornado near Morton, Texas moving slowly over the ground, causing damage and power outages in the area. pic.twitter.com/lDzJIZyWOu— KAMR Local 4 News (@KAMRLocal4News) May 24, 2022The tornado appeared to be immensely wide, spiralling down from a storm cloud above and whipping up dust and dirt as it swept over the flat land.There do not seem to be any reported injuries from that tornado...
Severe weather is posing a threat again for the Central US and its surrounding areas. This is after US meteorologists issued a new weather advisory of severe thunderstorm warnings for the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest in the next few days. Since the onset of the spring season on March...
More severe storms are likely today across the Central US. Meanwhile, Agatha has weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall in Mexico, bringing hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall to the area. CNN meteorologist Chad Myers has the forecast.
Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, springlike weekend. Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as Wednesday. Highs will...
Severe storms and heavy rain have been forecasted to hit areas from the southern to the northeastern regions of the United States in the coming days. US weather authorities have indicated the severe weather is expected to generate large hail, strong gusty winds, and tornadoes. The US weather forecast was...
Severe weather will hit the United States again several days after a warm, humid air, according to a new US weather forecast by AccuWeather meteorologists. Starting early this week, dozens of millions of Americans will be at risk of dangerous severe thunderstorms, particularly residents in densely populated urban areas. Previous...
Thunderstorms will put multiple regions in the United States at risk again following the recent forecast of a slow-moving storm system from the Central US, which is currently in an eastward journey towards the East Coast. The latest storm warning of US weather authorities indicates that severe thunderstorms may affect...
A slow-moving front will continue to be the focus of strong-to-severe storms over the next few days, as it lingers from Texas up into the Great Lakes. Heavy rain could cause flash flooding in some isolated spots. On Thursday, stronger storms will target the mid-Atlantic states, including some big cities...
Forecasters watch out for the next possible round of severe weather as storm-weary locations recover from the previous week's bout of thunderstorms. Last Thursday, destructive thunderstorms moved through parts of the Central States. Forecasters are watching for the next possible round of severe weather in a similar area seven days later.
Thunderstorms have caused widespread damage in some portions of the United States since the onset of the spring season on March 20, especially over the Central US and Southern US. This week, severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued by weather authorities for the states of Wisconsin and Texas. In addition...
The National Weather Service announced that the southern half of Florida, along with the Keys, are under a tropical storm warning as of Friday. The storm is predicted to bring heavy rainfall and wind to the state over the weekend. Hurricane Agatha: Earlier this week, Hurricane Agatha hit Mexico in...
