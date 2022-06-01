ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Narcotics worth nearly $1.1 million seized at Texas crossings

 4 days ago

UPI News

Police kill escaped Texas inmate in shootout, ending monthlong manhunt

June 3 (UPI) -- Authorities said late Thursday that an escaped Texas inmate who has led law enforcement on a nearly monthlong manhunt has been killed by police in a shootout. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said it was informed at about 10:30 p.m. that Gonzalo Lopez had been shot dead by police in the city of Jourdanton, which is located about 40 miles south of San Antonio.
JOURDANTON, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Large Groups of Illegal Aliens Continue to Inundate South Texas Daily

EDINBURG – In recent days, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents encountered 414 illegal aliens in three large groups.  Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents encountered two separate large groups near Roma and Rio Grande City. On June 1, agents, with the assistance of the Texas Military Department, apprehended 176 migrants illegally present in the U.S. The next day, agents apprehended another 136 illegals. The groups were comprised of 78 unaccompanied children, 153 family members and 81 single adults. The aliens were from Cuba and various Central and South American countries…
TEXAS STATE
▶️ Couple suspected of trafficking fentanyl into Central Oregon arrested

A Clackamas County couple was arrested Tuesday night, suspected of trafficking fentanyl into Central Oregon. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team spotted what it called “criminal behavior consistent with drug distribution” as it conducted surveillance in Redmond. Johnny Stavrakis, 39,...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
CBS DFW

Texas DPS: Uvalde school police Chief Peter Arredondo not responding

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - New revelations are emerging about Uvalde school police Chief Peter Arredondo just one week after a gunman massacred 19 fourth graders and two teachers at Robb Elementary.   Arredondo, the chief of police for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, isn't responding to requests for a second interview from investigators, according to Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw.  It was Arredondo who ordered officers to remain outside during the more-than-hourlong siege at the school. People want to know why Arredondo was in a position to make that decision. And why, ultimately he did.   McCraw said during the time law enforcement was waiting to breach the classroom, children pleaded on the phone with 911 at least twice to send in police.  Law enforcement officials said Arredondo did the initial interview after the shooting but has not responded to a request made over the weekend. Agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection allegedly defied Arredondo's order, breached a classroom area and fatally shot the suspect more than an hour after the mass shooting started. 
UVALDE, TX
KKTV

30 pounds of suspected meth seized following a routine traffic stop in Colorado

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado were able to take 30 pounds of drugs off the streets following a traffic stop last week. On May 25, the Vail Police Department pulled the driver of a vehicle over for following too closely on I-70 near Avon. The passenger of that vehicle was in possession of an illegally concealed handgun, according to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.
KXAN

Texas active shooter training: Officers unwilling to risk lives urged to ‘consider another career’

The eight-hour class, titled, "Active Shooter Response for School-Based Law Enforcement," was put together by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement in 2020. The training became a requirement as part of House Bill 2195. The bill passed the Texas Legislature in 2019, following the school shooting at Santa Fe High School the year before, which killed eight students and two teachers.
UVALDE, TX
CBS LA

Massive underground, illegal marijuana grow operation busted in San Bernardino

San Bernardino area law enforcement has busted a massive marijuana grow operation, uncovering over $9 million in illegal product in an underground bunker. The discovery comes as San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson and San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus continue to crackdown on illegal drug enterprises operating out of the more rural parts of their county. "The money in illegal marijuana is not a victimless crime," Dicus said. "There are a number of things that have happened. I've had deputies pass by these areas in Newberry Springs and had rounds go through their front window." Investigators had previously executed a search...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
9NEWS

2 children reported missing in Colorado

THORNTON, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking the public to be on the lookout for two children who they say were taken by their father "in violation of current court orders." Investigators said the two children, Elizabeth "Ellie" Rensch and Gabriel Rensch Jr., were last seen...
THORNTON, CO
KWTX

Missing Fort Hood soldier found

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood late Sunday announced PVT Brendan Lush, who had been missing since Monday, May 9, had been located and was being returned to his Army unit with the assistance of law enforcement. “As he returns to the care of his leadership this evening, he...
FORT HOOD, TX
CBS News

Remains of California woman missing since December found near forest lake

The skeletal remains of a 37-year-old woman missing since December have been discovered near Lake Shaver in California's Sierra National Forest, authorities said. Samantha Tomlinson, of Fresno, was reported missing on December 3, 2021, after she did not return from a shopping trip, CBS Sacramento reported. Crews began searching for...
FRESNO, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Inmate slain in California prison is 3rd homicide in a week

FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) - California state prison officials in Sacramento are investigating the killing of an inmate who was attacked by several other felons in a recreation yard. Officials said Saturday that Camilo Banoslopez was killed Friday at Sacramento State Prison in Folsom after being attacked by four other inmates.
FOLSOM, CA

