Police Officer Hospitalized for Smoke Inhalation After Fire in Mansfield

A person was critically shot overnight at Washington and Fenelon intersection in Dorchester shortly after 10:03 p.m. on Thursday. Officers from both B-3 and C-11 along with Boston EMS responded to the initial call, where they found the male victim suffering from a serious gun shot wound. The Homicide Unit, along with B-3 Detectives, Command Staff, Crime Scene Response Unit, K-9s and others responded to the call after they were notified of the severity of the victims injuries. The Police K-9s could be seen searching the area as Detectives processed the scene, photographing and collecting evidence.

BOSTON, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO