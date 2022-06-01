ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, MA

Police Officer Hospitalized for Smoke Inhalation After Fire in Mansfield

By Marc Fortier
NECN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA police officer was hospitalized for smoke inhalation after a fire in Mansfield, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning. Mansfield police said the fire broke out just before 6 a.m. at 17 Francis Avenue....

www.necn.com

ABC6.com

Firefighters battle flames in Middletown Hotel

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Hotel in Middletown caught fire on Friday afternoon. The fire alarm at the Days Inn on West Main Road went off at around 11:55 a.m. Firefighters got to the scene and found that the first floor was on fire. The flames quickly spread to the second floor.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
NECN

Motorcyclist Killed in Collision With Car in Dighton, Mass.

A person died Friday night after a motorcycle and car collided in Dighton, Massachusetts, authorities announced. The Dighton police and fire departments were called to the intersection of Main and Elm streets shortly after 8 p.m. for a report of a crash. According to Dighton police, the motorcyclist died of...
DIGHTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police: Crash into deer on Route 495 kills two

Two people were killed in Massachusetts Friday after the vehicle they were traveling in hit a deer. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 4:50 a.m. today, Troopers assigned to the State Police-Concord Barracks responded to a crash involving an SUV that had struck a deer on I-495 northbound in Chelmsford at the 87.5 mile marker. The SUV subsequently veered into the median, went airborne, and struck several trees.
CHELMSFORD, MA
liveboston617.org

Man Remains in Critical Condition After Being Shot in the Head Overnight

A person was critically shot overnight at Washington and Fenelon intersection in Dorchester shortly after 10:03 p.m. on Thursday. Officers from both B-3 and C-11 along with Boston EMS responded to the initial call, where they found the male victim suffering from a serious gun shot wound. The Homicide Unit, along with B-3 Detectives, Command Staff, Crime Scene Response Unit, K-9s and others responded to the call after they were notified of the severity of the victims injuries. The Police K-9s could be seen searching the area as Detectives processed the scene, photographing and collecting evidence.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Fairhaven Police Confirm Body Found in Water

FAIRHAVEN — A body was found and pulled out of the water in Fairhaven near the Seaport Inn on Thursday morning, the town's police have confirmed. The body was recovered near the Seaport Inn and Marina parking lot off Bridge Street. A photo taken by bystander Captain Ralph Joseph...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
NECN

Person Wounded in Brockton Shooting, Police Say

A person was wounded in a shooting in Brockton, Massachusetts, Friday morning, police said. The shooting took place before 1 p.m. near Fuller Street, according to the Brockton Police Department. The victim is expected to survive, police said, but didn't release more information. The shooting happened hours before a gun...
BROCKTON, MA
NECN

Deadly Shooting of Teenager in Cambridge Remains Unsolved 10 Years Later

Investigators are still looking for answers in a 2012 shooting in Cambridge, Massachusetts, that left a 16-year-old dead and a 17-year-old seriously injured. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan described 16-year-old Charlene Holmes as a "truly innocent victim." Holmes was killed in a drive-by shooting outside her Willow Street home on June 3, 2012. A 17-year-old girl was also hurt.
1420 WBSM

Fall River Man Arrested With Over $70k in Cash

FALL RIVER — A Fall River man has been arrested on suspicion of selling drugs after a variety of narcotics and more than $74,000 in cash were allegedly found in his home. Fall River police said that gang unit and major crimes detectives along with a gang task force from Boston searched a Huard Street home on Thursday.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Two arrested after car chase in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Two men were arrested after leading police on a chase from New Bedford to Fairhaven. Investigators saw 29-year-old Nathan Cormier driving near Sconticut Neck Road and Huttleston Avenue on Thursday. Cormier had an active felony arrest warrant from Bristol Superior Court. Police tried to...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
NECN

Amazon Truck Stolen in Cambridge While Driver Delivers Package: Police

An Amazon truck was stolen while its driver was off delivering a package in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, police said. The driver called 911 to report the truck stolen after making the delivery on Auburn and Magazine streets, near Central Square, according to Cambridge police. The driver found the truck...
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NECN

Concord Police Searching for SUV in Shooting Deaths of NH Couple

Police investigating the unsolved killings of a husband and wife in Concord, New Hampshire, are now looking for a vehicle that was near where they were last seen, authorities announced Thursday. Detectives are looking to speak with the person who owns or drives a dark green Toyota RAV4 that was...
CONCORD, NH
capecod.com

Two injured, one seriously after rollover crash on Route 6 westbound in West Barnstable

WEST BARNSTABLE – Two people were injured, one seriously in a rollover crash in West Barnstable about 7 AM Friday. The crash happened westbound past Route 132. MedFlight was not available so the victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Westbound traffic was being diverted at exit 68 (Route 132). The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mass State Police. Route 6 reopened about 8:30 AM.
BARNSTABLE, MA
1420 WBSM

Raynham Police Investigating Incident Outside Elementary School

RAYNHAM — Raynham police are investigating a disturbance that took place outside Merrill Elementary School on Wednesday afternoon that was allegedly filmed and posted on YouTube and other social media. Police wrote in a release on Thursday that the incident — which they described as an altercation — occurred...
whdh.com

Suspicious death investigation underway in NH after worker finds body in port-a-potty

WINDHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police homicide investigators and Windham police detectives are investigating after a worker made a grim discovery on Thursday. First responders were called to the scene along West Shore Road after a man’s body was found inside a port-a-potty. Throughout the day, detectives...
whdh.com

Missing Arlington man found deceased in Horn Pond area

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of an Arlington man who went missing after a walk in the Horn Pond area in Woburn has been located in the pond’s lagoon area. A relative of the man, 73, called at about 11:20 p.m. to say that he had not returned home from his walk. After that call, Woburn dispatched several units, and K-9s from the Massachusetts State Police also assisted in the search. His body was located about an hour later.
WOBURN, MA
WTNH.com

One seriously injured in I-84 Vernon crash

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — At least one person was severely injured in a crash on I-84 in Vernon on Wednesday, Connecticut State Police said. CSP, Vernon EMS, ASM Medic, Talcott Vernon Fire Department, and Manchester Medic responded to the crash involving a tractor trailer just after 7:30 a.m. Lifestar...

