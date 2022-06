(Undated) – Gas prices continue to march in the wrong direction. According to GasBuddy.com, the national average jumped another six cents overnight to reach a new record high of $4.78 a gallon. That is fifty cents higher than a month ago and $1.73 higher than a year ago. The statewide average here in Illinois has jumped ten cents overnight to $5.37 a gallon. That is a $2.12 increase from last year at this time. The price per gallon in Indiana is up two cents to $4.93, a $1.90 a gallon higher than June 3rd of 2021. Gas in California is $6.22 a gallon. Oklahoma and Arkansas are paying the lowest prices in the nation at $4.28 a gallon.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO