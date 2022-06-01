ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These top US companies pay a median salary of more than $100,000, an analysis shows

By Beatrice Nolan
Twelve of the twenty-five highest-paying companies were in the tech sector.

  • The Wall Street Journal analyzed the median salary data of 450 US companies to find the highest paying.
  Twelve of the twenty-five highest-paying companies were in the tech sector.
  • Meta, Alphabet, and Netflix all paid their median worker more than $100,000.

Twenty-five top US companies paid workers a medium average salary of more than $100,000 in 2021, according to an analysis conducted by The Wall Street Journal.

Many of the highest-paid workers were in the tech sector, where competition for highly technical talent has pushed salaries up over the past few years.

Although the tech industry is experiencing a recent hiring slowdown , many tech companies have previously been engaged in a war for qualified talent as the labor force struggled to keep up with employers' technical needs.

Twelve out of the twenty-five highest-paying companies were either big-tech companies or tech-driven media platforms such as Netflix or Google's parent company, Alphabet.

The Wall Street Journal analyzed the median pay of nearly 450 US companies from security filings provided by MyLogIQ to identify the highest-paying companies. The data is accessible as publicly traded companies are required to disclose the compensation of the median worker employed within their workforce.

The median employee at Alphabet was paid $295,884 in 2021, an 8% salary increase from the previous year. Facebook, whose parent company is known as Meta, reported a similar figure, with its median worker making $292,785 in 2021, up by 11% from 2020. Twitter paid its median worker $232,626 last year, an increase of 13% from 2020.

Streaming company Netflix also reported a median salary of above $200,000, with its median employee taking home $201,743 in 2021.

Invesco , a US independent investment management firm, was the only financial company to make the top twenty-five. The Atlanta-based company paid its median worker $187,854 last year.

