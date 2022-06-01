Good morning.

A week from today, Iowa's primary election will be over. And if that June 7 primary date is sneaking up on you, don't worry. The Des Moines Register's politics team has you covered.

My colleague, politics reporter Katie Akin, has compiled a rundown of the Register's coverage that you can read in the days leading up to this coming Tuesday.

We've got several resources to help you learn more about who's on the ballot. That includes a series of Q&As with candidates, as well as stories on some of the major elections and issues this year. And, of course, we've got info on what you need to know if you plan to vote.

This is Ian, wondering how it got to be June already. Have questions about the primary election? You can reach me at irichardson@registermedia.com .

And help your friends keep up on all the Register's election coverage by encouraging them to subscribe here .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: The primary election is coming up fast. Here's what you need to know