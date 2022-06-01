Man Injured In Morning Anne Arundel County Shooting: Police

A gunman was shot and killed by Baltimore County police who returned fire on him after he shot someone else Saturday, June 4, authorities said.Officers responding to a call of "unknown trouble" on 500 Virginia Avenue heard gunshots when they arrived, and then encountered the suspect leaving the bui…
ANNE ARUNDEL CO, MD (WJZ)– Maryland Natural Resources Police say the body of a Crofton man has been recovered following a boating accident on the West River near Parish Creek Saturday evening.
Police responded to the area around 6p.m. after a white center counsel boat struck a channel piling.
The impact of the collision caused all six occupants to be ejected from the boat and into the water.
One of the people thrown into the water failed to resurface following the crash.
Officers and divers from several agencies including the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, Natural Resources Police, the Maryland State Police and the United States Coast guard searched the area and eventually located 21-year-old Nick Barton deceased in the water.
The investigation into the fatal accident is still ongoing.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot after a large fight Saturday. According to police, just before 10:45 p.m., officers were dispersing a large fight in the 2400 block of Washington Blvd. Police said as the crowd cleared, officers heard a single gunshot and found a 31-year-old man with...
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a robbery that was reported in Nottingham/Perry Hall on Saturday evening. At around 6:30 p.m. on June 4, officers responded to the PNC Bank located at Belair Road at Chapel Road (21236) for a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, authorities learned that someone had been robbed outside of the bank in the 4200-block of Chapel …
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda on Thursday evening, June 2, 2022. The assault was reported at the mall at 6:07 PM. A suspect was also accused of shoplifting in the same incident. This is the third 2nd-degree assault reported at the mall in as many weeks.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A teenager was shot in Northeast Baltimore overnight. According to police, before 12 a.m., officer responded to reports of a walk-in shooting victim. Once on scene, officer observed an 18-year-old man with non life-threatening gunshot wounds. The location of the incident is unknown, police said. Northeast...
BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Baltimore police have released two pictures of suspects they are hoping to identify in connection to the shooting of a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy.
The shooting took place near the Citgo Gas Station in the 2300 block of Harford Road shortly after 5 p.m. on May 23.
The teenagers were shot in the legs and were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
A $4,000 reward is being offered for information on the identity of these suspects.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating the death of a Glen Burnie man who was found Thursday evening at the scene of a crash, authorities said.
Shortly before 7 p.m., officers were called to a crash in the 600 block of Millwright Court in Millersville, where they found a black sedan had crashed into two parked vehicles, Anne Arundel County Police said.
The driver, 22-year-old Markail Keaven Johnson of Glen Burnie, had trauma to his body that was not related to the crash, police said. He died at the scene.
Johnson’s remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy that will determine his cause of death.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-222-4731 or the anonymous tip line at 410-222-4700.
A Baltimore man is in custody after being charged with killing his two-month-old son, according to authorities. Maryland State Police have arrested and charged Sean Casey Pierce, 49, with second-degree murder, child abuse and other charges related to the death of his son, Chance, on Friday in Caroline County. The...
Authorities have identified the three people who were killed in this weekend' mass casualty shooting that left nearly a dozen people injured in Philadelphia.Gregory Jackson, 34, Alexis Quinn, 27, and a 22-year-old black man whose name was not released pending notifications, city police said. All we…
A 26-year-old man has been arrested on an attempted murder charge in a March shooting of a 35-year-old woman after barricading himself in an apartment for hours in Baltimore, police said.Samal Chavis shot the victim during an argument on the 2900 block of Stafford Street March 21, Baltimore police …
An Amber Alert has been issued following the abduction of a 2-year-old girl out of York County Sunday, June 5, authorities said. Mya Campbell was abducted by Maria McKenzie, 27, out of Springettsbury Township, police said. She was last seen at 3:23 p.m. on Concord Road. Mya was last seen...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman was trampled today, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department. The fire department said the woman was thrown off a horse and trampled in the 9800 block of Anvil Court. First responders believe a dog spooked the horse, promoting the incident. The victim was...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Metro Crime Stoppers announced a $4,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the non-fatal shooting of two teenagers on Harford Road. Just after 5 p.m., on May 23, 2022 officers were dispatched to the scene that left two 14 and 15-year-old boys hospitalized.
