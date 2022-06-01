Man Injured In Morning Anne Arundel County Shooting: Police

Anne Arundel County Police Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Police Department (Facebook)

Authorities are investigating after a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in Anne Arundel County, the police department said on Twitter.

The shooting was reported in the area of Warwickshire Lane and Allen Road in Glen Burnie around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, the department said.

No other information was released. This is a developing story so check back for updates.

