Lunchbox Ate Amy’s Lunch Out of the Trash

There's always something going down in the The Bobby Bones Show studios.

Amy was doing some work in Bobby's office. She got a salad to eat for lunch, but then had to go to a meeting and couldn't take the salad with her. So she tossed the salad in the trash and went to leave. When she walked by the office again as she was leaving, she saw Lunchbox pulling her half eaten salad out of the trash. Though she kept walking because she didn't want to embarrass him. When Lunchbox told his side of the story, he admitted to eating the salad.

Lunchbox walked into Bobby's office to grab something and saw that Amy had thrown the salad in a bag and tossed it in the trash. When he looked at the bowl, he didn't understand why she threw it away because there were at least 4 bites left. He added that he knew Amy was not spitting on her food, or putting the food in her mouth and spitting it back out. So he didn't see it as a big deal.

Amy admitted there were some good bites left of the salad, but reiterated she was in a hurry and had to leave it behind. She thought Lunchbox eating her thrown away salad was disgusting.