Narcotics worth nearly $1.1 million seized at Texas crossings

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) said their K9 ‘Trixie’ recently fond over 27 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop. OBN said there was one pound of fentanyl pills and 26.8 pounds of raw fentanyl powder found in the traffic stop, which is equal to 270,000 dosage units of fentanyl.
NEW YORK — In the immediate aftermath of the Uvalde school shooting, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott praised the "amazing courage" of law enforcement, saying the incident that left 19 students and two teachers dead "could have been worse" if the officers hadn't run toward the gunfire and eliminated the shooter.
WHITE MOUNTAIN APACHE RESERVATION, Ariz. — A man shot and killed one police officer and injured another Thursday evening in a shootout that also claimed his life on the White Mountain Apache Reservation in Arizona, authorities said. Update 4:10 p.m. EDT June 3: Officials identified the officer slain Thursday...
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Skeletal remains found in a Florida mangrove swamp in 1974 have been identified as a missing teen, and authorities surmise she may have fallen victim to a serial killer who authorities once said “made Ted Bundy look like a Boy Scout.”. Genetic genealogists from...
TRONA, Calif. — A Navy fighter jet crashed in the Southern California desert on Friday afternoon, killing the pilot, authorities said. According to a news release from Navy officials, the F/A-18E Super Hornet aircraft crashed at about 2:30 p.m. PDT near Trona in the Mojave Desert. The jet was...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Florida health officials have asked the state medical board to draft new policies that would likely restrict gender dysphoria treatments for transgender youth as the state amps up its ongoing attacks on the treatments amid the country's culture wars. The officials are also...
DETROIT — (AP) — Two candidates for Michigan governor, including a business consultant willing to spend personal millions, lost their final appeals Friday and will remain off the ballot in the Republican primary, the result of phony petition signatures that left them short of the 15,000 threshold. The...
HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — When Philadelphia's election board prepared to count ballots last year that were mailed in without the voter's handwritten date, Republicans threatened impeachment. Now a GOP Senate candidate wants counties to embrace the same approach. In a last-ditch bid to close a roughly 900-vote...
