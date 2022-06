Made in Abyss will finally be returning for its second season later this Summer, and has officially set a release date for the new episodes! After having a successful first season debut, Made in Abyss following things up with not two, but three feature film releases hitting theaters in the years since that initial season. But now years later, the anime is gearing up for a full return of the TV anime series with the second season that currently carries the subtitle of The Golden City of the Scorching Sun. After teasing its mysterious new episodes over the year, fans will finally get to see them in action soon.

COMICS ・ 6 HOURS AGO