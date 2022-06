Longtime Salina florists and artisan encouragers Peggy and Wayne DeBey are calling it a career. For more than 39 years, Peggy and Wayne have successfully owned and operated The Flower Nook in Salina, but at the end of the month, the downtown icon will close its doors for the final time and Peggy and Wayne will pursue other endeavors as they enjoy their retirement.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO