BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington City Council on Monday is set to take up a revised short-term rental policy after the last effort was vetoed by the mayor. The new proposed regulations would allow for a separate dwelling unit on an owner-occupied property to be rented out as a short-term rental. It would also allow for an offsite property to have one short-term rental as long as there was another unit rented out as affordable housing.

1 DAY AGO