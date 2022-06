THE BUZZ: We’re getting down to the nitty gritty, folks. Leaders in the Senate and Assembly this week unveiled their draft budget, laying out plans to send nearly $10 billion back to Californians and shore up the state’s reserves against an apparently inevitable fiscal downturn in years to come. Budget talks are far from over — now we enter into final negotiations between Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and Gov. Gavin Newsom, who will work to reconcile the differences laid out in their respective plans to come up with a budget bill.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO