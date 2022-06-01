ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, TX

ELAINE DENNING

By Pleasanton Express Staff
Pleasanton Express
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVivian Elaine Keys Denning, age 78, passed away on May 18, 2022. She was born on April 7, 1944, in Pleasanton. Elaine was raised, along with her other four siblings, Leonard Keys, Betty Jo Keys Blankenship, Sara Mae Keys Rohm, and Billye Keys Bishop, by her maternal grandparents Mr. and...

www.pleasantonexpress.com

Pleasanton Express

‘They were smart, funny, loved’

The Uvalde Leader’s Sunday front page featured the faces of the 21 victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary last Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas. The article headlined, “They were smart, funny, loved,” gives us a glimpse of the lives of the 19 children and the two teachers. To read the article for free, please go to www.uvaldeleader.com. The names and ages of the victims are:
UVALDE, TX
Pleasanton Express

ELIZABETH TYMRAK

A rare soul, and the matriarch of our family, Elizabeth Tymrak, peacefully left this world for her home on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at the age of 98. She is reunited with her beloved husband, John Tymrak Sr, son, Jerome Tymrak, and baby girl, Margaret Mary Tymrak. Elizabeth was born,...
JOURDANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

ASCO, JPD take down escaped convict who murdered family

VIDEO CREDIT: Pleasanton Express Cade Andrews and Jack Garcia. Gonzalo Artemio Lopez, 46, an escaped convict was captured, shot and killed last night in Jourdanton. A massive state-wide search was underway for Lopez who had shot and killed a family of five in Centerville, Tx, Thursday. The family included one adult and four children.
JOURDANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

Sherley gains another crown

Allyson Sherley, who will be a Senior at Pleasanton ISD in the Fall, was crowned Texas Miss United States Agriculture 2022. She is the daughter of Nikki and Jeff Lawrence, of Pleasanton, and granddaughter of Pearlie and JW Thrapp, of Naples, Texas. Though you may have seen the Cowboy Homecoming...
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

Out and About

Applications accepted Wednesday, June 1 and Monday, June 6 from 9 a.m.-12 noon at Pleasanton UMC Fellowship Hall, 420 N. Main St. in Pleasanton. Applicants must be 60 or older and have photo ID. School’s Out for Summer Golf Tourney and Auctions. Presented by Pleasanton ISD Education Foundation. Friday,...
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

Comin’ up locally

Royal Farmer’s Market, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 901/903 W. Goodwin St., Pleasanton. Insect and Turf Grass Management Workshop June 2, 830-569-0034. Atascosa County 4-H Record Book Contest deadline, June 3, 5 p.m. Atascosa County Extension Office, texas4-h. tamu.edu/recordbooks, 830-569-0034. Atascosa County 4-H Ambassadors applications due with record books June...
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
Pleasanton Express

Gunman walked into school building unopposed

The gunman who killed 21 people inside a Uvalde elementary school walked into the unlocked building unopposed, the Department of Public Safety said in a revised statement, as reported by the Austin American- Statesman and other media sources. After the gunman crashed his grandmother’s truck in a ditch, he walked...
UVALDE, TX
Pleasanton Express

Garcia Farms partners with Weathered Souls

In addition to making some of the famous Poteet strawberry wine, Garcia Farms has recently added to their variety of selections. Donovan Garcia, a member of Garcia Farms, comes from a family of grand champion strawberry growers. He collaborated with Weathered Souls Brewing Company to make a new strawberry beer. The beer, which was served at the 2022 Poteet Strawberry Festival, is currently served at the Weathered Souls taproom for a limited time.
POTEET, TX
Pleasanton Express

“EAT MOR’ CHIKIN”

The Chick-fil-A SW Military Food Truck made its debut appearance at The Gypsy Moon Market on May 26. Just minutes after opening, over 80 people were lined up to “Eat Mor’ Chikin”! The food truck will be back on Saturday, June 11 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at The Gypsy Moon Market located at 107 S. Reed St. in Pleasanton.
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

There are some games that will never be played…

When I was in school, my favorite subject was always history. It didn’t really matter much what kind of history. I tried to learn as much about history as I could. I was always drawn to the stories of conflicts through human history, especially the American Civil War. We still live with the effects of that war from 160 years ago to this day.
UVALDE, TX
Pleasanton Express

SoTex Farms has deep festival ties

The owners and growers of SoTex Farms in Poteet, Joanna Garcia and Pat West Jr. won Reserve Grand Champion at the Poteet Strawberry Festival. Their Camarosa berries brought in a total of $11,600 at this year’s auction. West is a Poteet native with strong ties to the festival. His...
POTEET, TX
Pleasanton Express

Mayor’s Message – Pleasanton

Monday we celebrated Memorial Day. The origins of Memorial Day are not exact. Before the end of the Civil War, women started decorating soldiers’ graves. On May 5, 1868, General John A. Logan proclaimed May 30 Decoration Day. This was a day for all to honor and decorate the graves of soldiers who died fighting for the country’s armed forces. Currently about 25 different cities/ communities bill that they are the origin of Memorial Day. For some, it’s a day off, but we should not forget the reason. Our community has deep roots in the military. In 1966, under President Johnson’s administration, Waterloo, New York was declared the Birthplace of Memorial Day because they had had an annual celebration since May 5, 1866, honoring veterans. In 1971, Memorial Day became a national holiday by an act of Congress.
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

Moya signs to play for Sul Ross

After having a successful career as a four year varsity starter for Poteet, Julian Moya officially signed his letter of intent on May 26 to continue his studies and football career at Sul Ross State University. The senior finished his illustrious career with over 500 tackles and led the Aggies...
POTEET, TX
Pleasanton Express

Poteet Lions award $23,100 in scholarships

On Thursday night, May 19, the Poteet Lions Club awarded $23,100 in scholarships to nine local graduating seniors. They also recognized two students that represented the Poteet Lions at the Lions District 2-A2 Opportunities for Youth Contest winners. These scholarship recipients are also members of the Poteet LEO Club, and...
POTEET, TX
Pleasanton Express

Summertime shenanigans

It’s almost summertime in Atascosa County and boy does it feel like it!. It has been hot, and all signs of a hot season are on the way. The evenings are cool with a touch of thick air. The locusts, or cicadas as they are properly known, are singing at night. The kids are out of school, and the snow cones and ice cream shops are selling.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
Pleasanton Express

PLEASANTON COUNCIL SWORN IN

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 3, Orlando Carrasco administers the Oath of Office to Pleasanton council members, l-r, Joey Macon, District 2; Robert Leonhardt, District 1; and Jaime “JJ” Treviño, District 3.
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

Mosley to tell of Alaskan adventures

Interested in hearing adventurous tales from Alaska? The public is cordially invited to attend the Longhorn Museum meeting on June 7 at 6 p.m. President Patsy Troell announced that the guest speaker will be Gary Mosley who will enthrall those present with his talk, “Alaskan Tales” – his experiences during his 21 years living in the Eskimo Village of Aniak.
Pleasanton Express

Calvary Baptist Church to provide free meals on June 8, 9

This summer, Calvary Baptist Church will once again open their hearts, as they provide free meals for the community. The church is located at 811 Oak St. in Jourdanton. Serving will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on June 8 and 9 and again on July 22 and 23. On June 8, they will serve bean and cheese tacos and sausage wraps with chips and a drink. On June 9, they will serve cheeseburgers with chips and a drink.
JOURDANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

Rummage Sale Extravaganza June 4

This Saturday, June 4, the Atascosa-McMullen Retired School Personnel will host the Rummage Sale Extravaganza. Stop by 103 Pulliam Dr. in Pleasanton from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for an assortment of great finds and treasures. All proceeds will benefit their scholarship fund for area high school seniors. For payment...
PLEASANTON, TX

