ELAINE DENNING

Monday we celebrated Memorial Day. The origins of Memorial Day are not exact. Before the end of the Civil War, women started decorating soldiers’ graves. On May 5, 1868, General John A. Logan proclaimed May 30 Decoration Day. This was a day for all to honor and decorate the graves of soldiers who died fighting for the country’s armed forces. Currently about 25 different cities/ communities bill that they are the origin of Memorial Day. For some, it’s a day off, but we should not forget the reason. Our community has deep roots in the military. In 1966, under President Johnson’s administration, Waterloo, New York was declared the Birthplace of Memorial Day because they had had an annual celebration since May 5, 1866, honoring veterans. In 1971, Memorial Day became a national holiday by an act of Congress.

PLEASANTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO