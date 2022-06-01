ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stain Glass City: How Jon Stainbrook rocked the punk scene without leaving Toledo

By Jason Webber / The Blade
 2 days ago

First in a series.

Jon Stainbrook can’t sit still.

He’s seated at a table on the deck of the Attic on Adams, a stack of paper scraps with notes scribbled on them in front of him. He’s here to talk about his life, particularly his time with legendary Toledo punk band the Stain, but it’s difficult to know where to start with his story.

After all, here’s the man who founded Club Stain, a long gone but iconic Rust Belt punk club that hosted everyone from the Misfits to Black Flag to NOFX. This is a man who counts Duff McKagen from Guns N’ Roses and Lee Ving from Fear as personal friends. And this is a man who at 58 years young has scored Mountain Dew commercials and dozens of other television spots; written for both Thrasher and Creem magazine; had rock legends like the members of Fugazi sleeping on his living room floor, and generally raised more hell than most people do in two lifetimes.

According to Stainbrook, all the adventure and success comes from two acronyms that define the punk rock ethos: PMA (positive mental attitude) and DIY (do it yourself).

“I’ve had the opportunity to do this music and have it be heard by millions of people,” said Stainbrook, clad in a Juxtapoz T-shirt and plaid shorts. “I didn’t have to sit here and go, ‘Let's get in a van and tour!’ I didn’t have to do the Black Flag thing because our music was on TV! I didn’t have to sign a bad ‘70s record deal where I get one penny for every thousand sold like Van Halen.”

Stainbrook was born and raised in the Crossgates neighborhood in South Toledo by a pharmacist father and a nurse/Champion Spark Plug worker mother. By the time  was 17 he was cleaning cages at the animal research department for the University of Toledo Medical Center, the former Medical College of Ohio.

But unlike other teenagers, Stainbrook wasn’t saving up for a car or new stereo. He was struggling to pay rent on Club Stain, a rock club he founded in 1981. The original Club Stain was on Cherry Street at a site currently occupied by a McDonald’s. Then it moved to an old warehouse at 13th and Jackson streets. The last incarnation of Club Stain was in a building behind Frankie’s in East Toledo.

“I wasn’t old enough for Toledo Edison to give me my own electrical service and here I am running a club,” Stainbrook said.

That DIY philosophy would guide him to success throughout his life.

“With DIY, it’s about overcoming the word ‘no’,” Stainbrook said. “No, you can’t form a band in Toledo. This was all pre-MTV, pre-internet. No, you can’t have a club. I go out and get it, but how did I do it? I’m shoveling dog feces at UTMC, making the money that I use to fund the club.”

Dozens of local and national punk acts graced the Club Stain stage over its roughly decade long run. Stainbrook’s own band, the Stain, also started to make some noise, playing at long gone regional music venues like Gargoyles in Bowling Green and the Asylum in downtown Toledo.

But Stainbrook knew he didn’t want a typical career in music. He had no interest in signing a record deal.

“We controlled the music,” Stainbrook said. “We weren’t selling out. We were buying into our future. It was like a Hunter Thompson thing: When it turned weird, we turned pro.”

In 1983, the Stain contributed a song to the Mystic Records compilation The Sound of Hollywood: Copulation , which led to the group getting fan mail from all over the world, including far-off lands like West Germany, Chile, Peru, and Australia. The positive feedback encouraged Mystic Records to put out a full-length album from the Stain in 1986 called I Know the Scam .

Vision Street Wear, the legendary skateboard fashion company, caught wind of that album and hired Stainbrook to compose music for its skateboard videos. That in turn led to a commercial for Mountain Dew, which led to projects by lots of other companies. Disney. Pepsi. Coca-Cola. Ocean Spray. Nissan. The Stain even composed the theme for MTV Sports back in the ‘90s. Stainbrook said the band contributed soundtrack work for a Japanese sports show hosted by Chuck Woolery called Sports On the Edge, which Stainbrook claims was watched by 17 million people in one week.

All this without a record deal and without moving to Los Angeles or some other big show biz city.

“It’s like George Carlin said, ‘There’s a club and you’re not in it.’ But guess what? I didn’t want to be in their club,” Stainbrook said. “I don’t want the record deal because they ruin all your [expletive]. So how do you make it? You bust your ass and then what do they do? They come to you.”

Mark Wilkins was an executive at Mystic Records when he first encountered Stainbrook, quickly realizing that this fellow had a drive that most other humans didn’t.

“Jon was instrumental in helping us because a lot of the bands went through [the Toledo area] and he’d hook them up with all kinds of gigs, and he’d let the bands stay at his house,” Wilkins said. “We were a pretty successful label for a while, but we probably could have been a lot more if all the bands could’ve pitched in like he did. We really liked working with him.”

Scott Radinsky, the former Major League Baseball player and lead singer of the Epitaph Records punk band Pulley, remembers hearing the Stain’s music in Vision Street Wear skateboarding and sports videos in the late ‘80s.

“Stainbrook is a Midwest legend,” Radinsky said by phone from Spain, where Pulley is touring with Bad Religion. “He was all about trying to help the community and create a scene and make this happen. The Stain is great, man. I remember hearing the stuff he was on Mystic and doing drumming for those action sports videos. There was no vocals, but it was good, just filled with great hooks. He’s just always been involved, man, putting on shows, always networking. He’s just a real high-energy guy.”

Stainbrook was also ahead of his time by registering his trademarks early in his career, which in the 1990s and 2000s led to him filing infringement lawsuits against bands like Living Colour (who called their 1993 album Stain ) and Staind.

“I’ll play hardball with these guys,” Stainbrook said. “Why? Because we own it and it’s our music. They just don’t have their own ideas.”

Stainbrook ended up settling his lawsuits with Living Colour and Staind out of court, but due to non-disclosure agreements declined to elaborate on the terms of the settlements.

Stainbrook’s band also performed with comedian Howie Mandel twice, which he described as a “great opportunity.”

“I’m playing my hometown at the zoo amphitheater, and I’m in Ann Arbor at the Michigan Theater where I see movies and bands and I’m just realizing I'm the luckiest guy in the world,” he said.

Today, Stainbrook is a happy man and still abiding by his DIY and PMA codes. He still makes music, does consulting work, and has spent the last decade involved in the Lucas County Republican Party. He has a young son, and looks back on his life with equal parts humor and awe.

“I’ve had the opportunity to do this music and have it be heard by millions of people,” Stainbrook said. “Every second is a gold coin, a platinum coin. You can spend it however you want. I spent a lot of my coins with [punk band] Government Issue, with Ian MacKaye [of Minor Threat and Fugazi], with the Bad Brains, doing music. For what? I’m not a millionaire like Billie Joe [Armstrong] from Green Day, so why’d I do it?

“I did it because I loved doing it. Without bands like us or something like the Descendants, there would be no Blink-182 or Green Day. That’s where it came from. Were we missing a rung in the ladder? Sure. But I was happy to be that rung.”

westbendnews.net

Paulding Theatre Remembered: A Glimpse from the ‘70-’85 era

Larry Tope was a 17 year old living the teenage life in the rural village of Paulding in 1970. His parents, Lowell and Margaret Tope, owned a local hardware store Downtown Paulding spending their days assisting village residents with all their hardware needs. They would look out their front windows of the store and admire the old Grand Theatre and reminisce about days gone by. The Tope’s, together with Bill Straley and Gary Wobler, decided to resurrect the whimsy of the old theatre for the village of Paulding.
PAULDING, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Old West End Festival 2022

Many Neighbors host yard parties and have never met a stranger. Wander and make new friends. While the Old West End Association assumes no responsibility for those events, we appreciate our neighbors for adding to the fun atmosphere. House Tours. Tour Hours 11am – 5pm. Saturday & Sunday June...
toledocitypaper.com

CORRECTION: Crosby Festival of the Arts Ticket Prices

In the June editions of Toledo City Paper and MLiving Magazine, our calendar listing for the upcoming Crosby Festival of the Arts listed an incorrect price for tickets to the event. Admission to the Festival will cost $12 per presale ticket and for seniors 60 and up, and $15 for...
