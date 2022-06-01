ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New class of CPD officers graduate at Navy Pier

By Melissa Espana
 2 days ago

CHICAGO — A new class of officers graduated Tuesday from the Chicago Police Training Academy.

CPD Supt. David Brown touted the diversity of the group of 80 new recruits at Navy Pier. Brown said 26% of the graduating class are women.

Recently promoted command staff, lieutenants and sergeants were also on hand for the celebration.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot encouraged the officers to work together through the summer months.

She encouraged the city’s newest police officers to take ad vantage of mental health resources available through the department.

