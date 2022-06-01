ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, TX

Sherley gains another crown

By Pleasanton Express Staff
Pleasanton Express
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllyson Sherley, who will be a Senior at Pleasanton ISD in the Fall, was crowned Texas Miss United States Agriculture 2022. She is the daughter of Nikki and Jeff Lawrence, of Pleasanton, and granddaughter of Pearlie and JW Thrapp, of Naples, Texas. Though you may have seen the Cowboy...

www.pleasantonexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

10-year-old cousins and their classmate honored at funerals

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — The cousins were together in life and in death. Jailah Silguero and Jayce Luevanos were remembered Friday at a funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, Texas. Later Friday, the same church plannned to hold another Mass for their classmate, Jacklyn Cazares. The three fourth-graders were among 19 children who, along with two teachers, died when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire inside Robb Elementary School on May 24.
UVALDE, TX
vigourtimes.com

Teacher shares sad ‘reality’ of life in US schools: Hiding spots

The reality of teaching in the wake of tragedy. A Texas educator is rending hearts online after sharing the harrowing “reality” of teaching in wake of the Uvalde elementary school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers. A video detailing her experience teaching post-tragedy currently boasts 14.2 million views on TikTok.
UVALDE, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Juvenile found at Runge stadium with look-alike pistol

RUNGE, Texas – Runge I.S.D. released the following message today:. In keeping with my practice of transparency, I want to make you aware of a situation that happened in our District this morning. At approximately 6:45 a.m., a member of our community went to exercise at Yellow Jacket Stadium and saw a person laying face down on the turf. The community member immediately called for law enforcement. A Karnes County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived at the stadium and after checking on the individual, a look-alike pistol was found in the individual’s possession.
RUNGE, TX
sanantoniomag.com

Why to Live in New Braunfels

It took just two weeks for April Ryan to leave New Braunfels after graduating high school. The San Antonio native’s family had moved there when she was a teen, and she wanted to be anywhere else, eventually settling in the Pacific Northwest for nearly a decade before returning to Texas in 2008 in search of a lower cost of living.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atascosa County, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
County
Atascosa County, TX
Pleasanton, TX
Government
City
Turkey, TX
City
Pleasanton, TX
City
Naples, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

Thumping good times coming to Luling

Downtown Luling is the place to be June 23-26 as folks from near and far gather to celebrate the 69th annual Luling Watermelon Thump. A tradition that started in 1954 to honor the area agricultural producers, the Thump has gained popularity as one of the top small-town festivals in the nation. With World Championship seedspitting in the unique indoor spitting arena known as the “spitway,” to parade, food galore, carnival, melon eating, giant melon auction, car show, exhibitor’s market and top notch touring musical acts, the Thump is definitely a destination to be experienced.
LULING, TX
sanantoniomag.com

Why to Live in Schertz

The suburb northeast of San Antonio has long been popular with families, but its allure has only grown as the real estate market tightens thanks to an inventory of homes in multiple styles and prices. “That’s always been a popular area,” says Gerrish, with Re/Max Unlimited, explaining that its well-rated schools and convenient location along I-35 appeal to families, retirees and military personnel stationed at Randolph Air Force Base.
SCHERTZ, TX
sanantoniomag.com

Why to Live in Boerne

It’s on Saturday afternoons when Christine Johnson and her husband are enjoying a drink in the beer garden at Free Roam Brewing Co. while their 5- and 6-year-olds play nearby that she knows they picked the right hometown. The couple relocated from Maryland in 2019 for her husband’s government...
BOERNE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agriculture Industry#Pleasanton Isd#Cde#Lde#Texas Us Agriculture
timesnewsexpress.com

Students and staff will not return to Robb Elementary in Uvalde

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – On Wednesday, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Hal Harrell released a statement saying that students and staff will not be returning to the Robb Elementary campus. In the wake of the mass shooting that left 21 dead, Harrell said the community’s faith, sense of...
UVALDE, TX
Pleasanton Express

MARCIANA BADILLO

Marciana Badillo passed away in San Antonio on Friday, May 27, 2022, at the age of 94. She was born in Los Fresnos, Texas, on July 12, 1927, to Lupe Coronado and Victoria (Reyes) Coronado. Marciana is survived by her granddaughters, Deborah Lopez (Edward) and Barbara Brieno (Michael Ely); grandsons,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pleasanton Express

‘They were smart, funny, loved’

The Uvalde Leader’s Sunday front page featured the faces of the 21 victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary last Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas. The article headlined, “They were smart, funny, loved,” gives us a glimpse of the lives of the 19 children and the two teachers. To read the article for free, please go to www.uvaldeleader.com. The names and ages of the victims are:
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Pleasanton Express

Thoughts and prayers

After the horrific school shooting in Uvalde last week, a friend of mine from Canada made a snide remark on Facebook about it being time for “thoughts and prayers” in the U.S. followed by several statements about gun-crazy Texans and our obsession with our rights. I wanted to share my response to him with you.
UVALDE, TX
Pleasanton Express

Mayor’s Message – Pleasanton

Monday we celebrated Memorial Day. The origins of Memorial Day are not exact. Before the end of the Civil War, women started decorating soldiers’ graves. On May 5, 1868, General John A. Logan proclaimed May 30 Decoration Day. This was a day for all to honor and decorate the graves of soldiers who died fighting for the country’s armed forces. Currently about 25 different cities/ communities bill that they are the origin of Memorial Day. For some, it’s a day off, but we should not forget the reason. Our community has deep roots in the military. In 1966, under President Johnson’s administration, Waterloo, New York was declared the Birthplace of Memorial Day because they had had an annual celebration since May 5, 1866, honoring veterans. In 1971, Memorial Day became a national holiday by an act of Congress.
PLEASANTON, TX
KTRE

Judge sends former Hudson teacher to prison for relationship with student

East Texas funeral homes assist with funerals for Uvalde shooting victims. Paul Beaty said there are only two funeral homes in Uvalde, making it almost impossible to host multiple funerals a day without assistance. Beaty is part of the Texas Funeral Directors Association, which is offering assistance to the Uvalde funeral homes. Beaty is currently tasked with coordinating incoming resources, including hearses, personnel, and other needs.
UVALDE, TX
Pleasanton Express

PHS STUDENTS OF THE MONTH

Congratulations to the Pleasanton High School Students of the Month for May. From left are: 9th grade- Abigail Sosa, 10th grade- Emily Bernal, 11th grade- Connor Lopez and 12th grade- Thang Nguyen.
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

Looks like summertime at the Pleasanton pool

Unlike the COVID-19 restrictions last summer, the City of Pleasanton pool has returned with a bit of normalization to welcome some ‘fun in the sun’ this 2022 season. After finalizing the total amount of lifeguards on staff, Pleasanton Parks and Recreation will have more open swim days. Open swim is now available Tuesday-Thursday from noon- 5 p.m. and Friday- Sunday from noon- 6 p.m.
PLEASANTON, TX
KXAN

Texas senator: School police chief didn’t know of 911 calls

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The commander overseeing police during a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was not informed of panicked 911 calls coming from students trapped inside and it’s unclear who at the scene was aware of the calls as the massacre unfolded, a Texas state senator said Thursday.
UVALDE, TX
Pleasanton Express

ASCO, JPD take down escaped convict who murdered family

VIDEO CREDIT: Pleasanton Express Cade Andrews and Jack Garcia. Gonzalo Artemio Lopez, 46, an escaped convict was captured, shot and killed last night in Jourdanton. A massive state-wide search was underway for Lopez who had shot and killed a family of five in Centerville, Tx, Thursday. The family included one adult and four children.
JOURDANTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy