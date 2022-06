Enjoy a night of music, food and drinks and support the North Fork Community Theatre on Saturday, June 11 at 2 p.m. and at 6:30 p.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Mattituck. The two events will feature food from Lucharitos, sparkling sangria, wine, beer, water, soft drinks and an ice cream truck. Entertainment will be provided by members of the NFCT Company and the band Never the Same Way Once — included is a preview of this summer’s Youth on Stage Show Rent. There will also be raffles, a silent art auction and a live auction including Broadway tickets to Moulin Rouge and New York Met’s tickets.

MATTITUCK, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO